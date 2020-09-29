SADIEVILLE — The City of Sadieville has received another shipment of AT&T hotspots at city hall, due to the popularity of them. The city council passed a motion a few weeks ago to order up to 100 units, and then order more as needed. 

The hotspots are through AT&T to use AT&T’s signal for internet. 

Sadieville Mayor Rob Wagoner said he highly recommends the hotspots for people struggling with poor internet connection. 

The hotspots are $39.99 for a single unit, and then $50 a month for internet. 

You do not have to be from Sadieville to be able to purchase a hotspot. 

The hotspots are available at Sadieville City Hall, where you can walk in and purchase, or call ahead.

 

Ian Teasley can be reached at iteasley@news-graphic.com.

Tags

Recommended for you