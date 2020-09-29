SADIEVILLE — The City of Sadieville has received another shipment of AT&T hotspots at city hall, due to the popularity of them. The city council passed a motion a few weeks ago to order up to 100 units, and then order more as needed.
The hotspots are through AT&T to use AT&T’s signal for internet.
Sadieville Mayor Rob Wagoner said he highly recommends the hotspots for people struggling with poor internet connection.
The hotspots are $39.99 for a single unit, and then $50 a month for internet.
You do not have to be from Sadieville to be able to purchase a hotspot.
The hotspots are available at Sadieville City Hall, where you can walk in and purchase, or call ahead.
