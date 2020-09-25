SADIEVILLE — The Sadieville City Commission held a special meeting on Sept. 23 and voted to rescind a motion passed on Sept. 17 to repair a main street wall.
The cost was estimated at $41,200 for the repairs.
The motion was rescinded because the commission did not advertise the job for bids. As of July 1, a new law went into effect, that jobs containing large amounts of money, must be put up to bid for seven days.
The previous motion was passed and given to a contractor for the estimated amount of money, $41,200, to be completed by the end of the year.
The motion to rescind the motion was passed unanimously.
