SADIEVILLE – Once one of five, the last standing Rosenwald School in Scott County resides on Pike Street in Sadieville. The other Rosenwald locations were Great Crossing, New Zion, Boydtown and Watkinsville.
Jim Embry, an activist for social justice and sustainable living, believes the school’s history needs to be preserved through digital means.
Rosenwald Schools were built in rural Black communities to give children a chance to learn and grow in post Civil War America, Embry said.
“These historic school buildings, called Rosenwald Schools, and other historic sites and buildings, in my view, we have to figure out ways to be very, very creative — innovative — to where we make these structures, these traditions and these values come alive,” he said.
Often times Rosenwald schools were put within walking distance of students’ homes so that children in the community could attend the school Embry said.
“Attending a Rosenwald School put a student at the vanguard of education for southern African-American children,” reads savingplaces.com, the website the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
The Sadieville Rosenwald School was one of 158 in the commonwealth and one of over 5,000 in the south. Built in 1917, the schools were a partnership between Booker T. Washington and Julius Rosenwald. The Sadieville Rosenwald school stands with the former Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.
“Rosenwald schools are an important legacy and their presence on our landscape reminds us of the African American experience in Kentucky, the universal quest for education and the strength and perseverance of African Americans during a time blighted by the socioeconomic framework of the post-Civil War segregation period,” said the abstract of a study conducted by Alicestyne Turley-Adams while at Western Kentucky University.
Approaching the digital process is allowing younger people to follow the history more innovatively, Embry said.
“We’ve got to have young people helping to create those dynamic and inspirational remembrances of these historical structures,” he said. “We have to have young people knowing the history, understanding the history and then creating these platforms that are multi-faceted.”
Embry said he believes a few ways to share the Rosenwald Schools, and other history, is through documentaries, plays or character portrayals.
Sadieville Rosenwald School and other historical sites like it are north stars to re-foster not just community but foster and embrace the learning of the history behind these sites, Embry said.
“These old structures, rivers and trees are like a guidepost to guide us down a darkened path towards the future,” he said.
Another way Embry suggests to preserve the history is by geocaching landmarks, providing a digital history of the area.
“That’s a whole experience that we can use to walk the future and keep ourselves inspired and charged up.”