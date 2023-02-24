jim e

Jim Embry stands outside Sadieville’s Rosenwald School. This school, built in 1917, is the last remaining of its kind in Scott County. Four others were built in areas like New Zion, Boydtown, Watkinsville and Great Crossing.

 News-Graphic Photo by Spencer Mahon

SADIEVILLE – Once one of five, the last standing Rosenwald School in Scott County resides on Pike Street in Sadieville. The other Rosenwald locations were Great Crossing, New Zion, Boydtown and Watkinsville.

Jim Embry, an activist for social justice and sustainable living, believes the school’s history needs to be preserved through digital means.

