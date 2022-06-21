SADIEVILLE — Residents are still mourning the loss of Sadieville Elementary, which was destroyed by a fire early in the morning of May 30, but the fate of the building is not unique for abandoned schools that are adapted or repurposed.
Just two weeks after the fire at Sadieville Elementary WBON-TV of Richmond reported that Irvine High School in Estill County caught fire while construction crews were working on demolishing the building. Construction equipment is believed to have sparked flames on building materials containing asbestos.
Newtown School, which was closed in the 1950s at the same time as Oxford School in Scott County with the opening of Eastern Elementary, also suffered fire damage after it closed, according to local resident Janie Wechman. Wechman said she lived in the lower level of the school in the 1960s while her family was building a house on the property, which Wechman’s mother still resides in. The remains of the school and basement were eventually demolished due to mosquito problems, she said.
But many old school buildings have escaped decay and demolition through adaptive reuse. In Scott County, the old Oxford School is now a third-generation lumber business. While the broken windows of the building are an eyesore to others, owner Charles “Pokey” Graves said the building suits his needs perfectly, allowing him to use heavy equipment to move lumber in and out of the upper story of the building. The old gymnasium, which was used as a school bus garage after the school closed, now houses a sawmill. The sawmill allows Graves to produce specialty and custom items that large production mills do not manufacture.
Great Crossing Elementary, which was replaced by Western Elementary in the early 1990s, was empty for a year before school officials decided to reuse the building, which now serves as the school district headquarters.
While large school buildings are difficult to re-purpose because of their size and layout, schools in many counties have been successfully adapted for completely different uses. The Midway School was successfully converted into senior living apartments and a cafe with the help of financing and tax credits from the Kentucky Housing Corporation and the Kentucky Housing Council in the 1990s. In Fayette County, an 1880s era school is now home to Old School Coffee, and the Athens School House has housed a monthly antique fair for the last 15 years. The old gymnasium is available for rent for events, and the Lunchroom Cafe operates out of the old school cafeteria.
Many smaller schools, like the one-room Oxford School House, have been converted to residences or preserved, like Sadieville’s Rosenwald School. The Rosenwald School is one of roughly 5,000 school buildings built for African-American children in southern states between 1906 and 1932. It was restored in 2011 and is available by appointment to visitors.
But schools that are not successfully adapted can become headaches for local citizens and governments. For some schools, like Sadieville Elementary and Center Hill Consolidated School in Bourbon County, local government’s hands are tied until the damage is too great.
In 1999, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported that Center Hill Elementary on Russell Cave Road was in pitiful state. Jim Shaw, the Bourbon County zoning enforcement officer at the time, said that the county had limited options to protect the building without county maintenance codes and that condemning the building would ultimately lead to the county being responsible for repairs or demolition. Since that article, the roof of the building has collapsed and the building has continued to deteriorate. Locals who attended the school have formed a Facebook group to share photos and memories of their time there.
What went wrong in Sadieville
In 1982, The Lexington Herald reported that parents had won a battle with the school superintendent to keep Sadieville Elementary open despite lowered enrollment and budget cuts. But within the next 10 years, the school ironically would close for the opposite reason: enrollment had grown too large. Former principal Danny Bowling told the News-Graphic in a 2013 interview that the decision to close Sadieville School was primarily due to a dramatically increasing student population. According to Bowling, the school saw enrollment of 245 students in 1988-89, up from 150 just four years earlier. The decision to close Sadieville and open Northern Elementary was also based on planned new developments, like Mallard Point, the Colony and Harbor Village. Bowling was the last principal at Sadieville Elementary and the first principal at Northern.
Laura Centers, Sadieville City Clerk, attended Sadieville Elementary for grades first through fifth (along with other family members). Centers said she was just in middle school when the elementary was closed.
“From what I can remember, everyone was outraged and upset,” she said. “At least the adults at that time. I didn’t quite understand the whole reasoning why they were so upset. I was sad, but I didn’t grasp the whole of what it would do to our community.”
“Sadieville Elementary was just the heart of that community. Once it left, it kind of changed Sadieville,” Georgetown Fire Department Fire Chief Tim Thompson told WTVQ.
Thompson attended Sadieville Elementary himself before he had to condemn the building in 2019 in his role with code enforcement because of safety risks with the structure.
The school was sold by the school district in December of 1991 to John and Mary Jeter, a sale that proved to be frustrating for the city of Sadieville and local residents alike. Sadieville Mayor Rob Wagoner said he understands the Jeters planned to open an antique mall in the building at one point, but those plans never came to fruition. According to an obituary published by the Lexington Herald-Leader, John Jeter passed away April 24, 2007, at age 79. Mary Jeter is now the sole owner of the property, although Jeter left behind 11 children according to his obituary. The children have no legal authority over the property and previous attempts to meet with them to discuss the school’s condition have been unproductive, Wagoner said.
In 2002 the News-Graphic reported that the city of Sadieville had filed a lien on the property in the amount of $7,025. At that time, commissioners voted unanimously to file the lien and eventually foreclose on the school.
“I know there’s the desire to get the property in our hands,” former Sadieville City attorney Rand Marshall said at the time.
The News-Graphic reported the Georgetown-Scott County Building Inspection Department had condemned the building and that the doors at the rear had caved in. But those liens were paid in full and foreclosure proceedings did not move forward. While the city demolished several unsafe structures on the property over the years, as time passed, the cost to repair or demolish the school increased and the barriers to the city taking ownership became greater. There are currently around $50,000 in liens against the property for unpaid property taxes and money the city has spent mowing and attempting to secure the building against trespassers, Wagoner said.
Now that fire has damaged the school beyond repair, the next step for the building is getting bids for its demolition, but it is unclear who would be responsible for the cost, said Sam Waite, code enforcement officer for the Scott County Joint Code Enforcement Board. In order for the city or county to cover the cost and foreclose on the property the city would need to pay off the existing tax liens, said city attorney Jason Obermeyer. The cost of demolition and satisfying the existing liens could be significantly higher than the land value of the property once rehabilitated, he said. Old fuel/oil tanks in the ground, asbestos in the building and the difficulty of accessing the property with heavy equipment are all issues that will need to be addressed.
Meanwhile the local community is still mourning the loss of the school.
“Everyone I think is just heartbroken. I’m still in shock a little bit. I think everybody knew that the day was coming when we would lose the building. But not quite the way it went. That’s not of course what anybody was hoping for. Everybody’s been upset over the whole situation with the property owners because they’re from out of town,” said Centers.
She said that closing the school destroyed the Sadieville community.
“Now it’s just a small town. Used to be the school brought people together,” said Centers, who remembers festivals and events at the school as a time for reunions between families and friends.
But what she remembers most about attending Sadieville is feeling safe.
“It was such a small school,” she said. “And I just knew I was safe. It was warm in the winter. Cool in the springtime and they’d have the windows open. And it was just like home.”
