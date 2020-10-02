SADIEVILLE — A skate park, a new radar to discourage speeding and a city-wide yard sale were each topics during the Sept. 28 meeting of the Sadieville City Commission.
The commission discussed:
— The city’s new skate park is moving forward with ramps waiting for installation. A followup on the park’s progress will be held at the next meeting.
— Police Chief Bob Bruner told the commission Sadieville has a speeding problem and encouraged the commission to invest in a new radar to target speeders.
— Sadieville will also be going ahead with trick-or-treating as normal, albeit a little different due to COVID-19. Trunk-or-Treat will now be the preferred method, taking place at the Sadieville park. Anybody is welcomed to join, as they long as they participate in the appropriate social distancing and health guidelines. A motion passed unanimously to allot Parks Commissioner Debra Stamper up to $500 for Trunk-or-Treat.
— A city-wide yard sale will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 2 and 3. The yard sale will last from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
— Repairs for the Main Street wall has been posted for bid. The job will be to restore crumbling concrete, eliminate stairs and add a ramp.
— A motion passed unanimously to allow up to $400 for new anti-virus software for all computers in City Hall and the Sadieville Police Station.
Ian Teasley can be reached at iteasley@news-graphic.com.