SADIEVILLE – Sadieville is getting ready to break ground on the city’s first water-based activity, the Splash Pad at Veteran’s Park.
Last May, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a $2 million infrastructure grant for Scott County.
The grant includes an extension of the Legacy Trail into Georgetown, as well as a streetscape and viaduct project.
It also included a splash pad for the city of Sadieville.
“Our plan is to have it completed by Memorial Day weekend,” Mayor Rob Wagoner said about the project.
“This is new and uncharted territory for us, so I’m sure the usage would have to be tweaked as time moves forward,” Wagoner said.
This marks Sadieville’s first water-based location within 20 miles of parks, said Wagoner. This project enhances Veteran’s Park and ensures a safe, fun summer activity where residents can cool off.
Wagoner’s idea for the splash pad came from a trip he took to Carrollton, he said. On his trip to Carrollton, he saw a splash pad very similar to what is drawn up to be completed in Veteran’s Park.
Wagoner returned from that trip and wanted to bring what he saw back home, he said.
Upon his return from Carrollton, Wagoner said he talked with Debra Stamper, Sadieville’s Parks and Recreation Commissioner to see what they can do to make it happen.
Fast forward to today, Wagoner said he couldn’t be more excited about the splash pad and what it can do for the city and the city’s youth going forward.