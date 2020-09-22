SADIEVILLE — Repairing the Main Street wall was the topic for a special called meeting of the Sadieville city commission Thursday.
The wall is in “horrible” condition and in serious need of a repair, said Mayor Rob Wagoner.
The estimated cost to repair the entire wall is a $41,200, with the project taking up the majority of the city’s funds for the rest of the fiscal year, the mayor said.
The commission approved the motion to repair the wall at a cost of $41,200 by the end of the year. The motion passed unanimously, although Commissioner Brian Reese abstained due to a conflict of interest.
Ian Teasley can be reached at iteasley@news-graphic.com.