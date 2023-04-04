SADIEVILLE — Sadieville named a new commissioner during regular business at the Sadieville City Commission meeting on Monday night following Commissioner Victor Stanley’s resignation.
Eric Freeman was nominated and approved on a 4-0 vote to replace Stanley, whose resignation was accepted at the meeting.
Mayor Rob Wagoner read Stanley’s letter of resignation which said in part that work, commitments had become too much to balance with his role on the commission.
Freeman will take over as commissioner of streets, sidewalks and trails.
Also in the meeting, Wagoner along with First District Magistrate Rick Hostetler of the Scott County Fiscal Court provided an update on Senate Bill 141, which had to do with annexation of land to cities throughout the state, and is currently sitting on Governor Andy Beshear’s desk.
“What this does is … it wouldn’t limit us to annexation. What was happening was cities were plotting annexation and maybe it was not contingent to their property, or something like that, and the counties were losing out on taxation,” Wagoner said.
“It won’t affect us if we want to annex a piece of property if it’s contingent to our borderline,” Wagoner said.
“We are already annexed clear to the west side of the interstate on all the right of ways,” Wagoner said. “So all that property out there is contingent to our boundaries.”
Scott County Fiscal Court First District Magistrate Rick Hostetler bullet pointed the bill.
“It puts a one year pause on city annexation expiring July 1, 2024 with exceptions to allow for substantial economic development projects,” Hostetler said.
“For the first time counties will be authorized to contest an annexation within 45 days,” he said.
“It establishes a task force on annexation to look at current methods of city annexation, explore the impacts on annexation and make recommendations to the legislator by November 1 of this year,” Hostetler said.
“The bill does not prevent annexations initiated before March 1 of 2023,” he said.
“The bill does not prevent annexations when the county and city have agreed,” Hostetler said.
The bill doesn’t apply to Jefferson or Fayette counties, as they are metro government, he said.
The commission also gave an update on the sewer capacity issues.
“The city has agreed to allow us and the county to enter into an agreement to go after a grant,” Wagoner said.
“(The grant is) $2.7 million. It is through (Congressman) Andy Barr’s office,” he said.
“The county has voted to put $500,000 in on this, to help with the grant,” Wagoner said.
Sadieville will responsible for the other $47,000.
“This grant will only be for research and design for a project (in the future), there’s three different projects there,” he said.
This gives Sadieville the option of looking at a new wastewater treatment plants, laying new lines among other options.
This puts the city way ahead if the grant goes through, Wagoner said.
In other business, the commission:
—Approved a motion to allocate $40 for an Amazon Roku and get an antenna for the TV in the storm shelter;
—Talked about repairs to the roof and inside of the former Mt Pleasant Baptist Church on Pike Street;
—Read and approved a resolution upping minumum pay for emergency callouts to four hours;
—Approved $500 to purchase signage designating a no parking zone and children at play areas;
—Approved $13,500 for demolition of 615 Pike Street.