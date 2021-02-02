Jay Griffin has lived on Old Oxford Road in Georgetown for many years. But as the area has expanded over the last several years, so has his concern for his and his neighbors’ safety.
Speeding and high traffic concerns have been escalating for years, and with the development the new Ball Homes construction, these concerns have only been heightened. Griffin attended the most recent Georgetown Traffic Committee on Jan. 19 to express his concerns, only to discover nothing more had been done since his last conversation with the committee in October.
“My life has been put at risk a couple of times,” Griffin said at the Jan. 19 meeting. “I’m turning from Magnolia, just going about one-eighth of a mile to my drive, I turn my turn signal on, and I see this big 18-wheeler coming on down the hill closer and closer. I put my hazard signals on, and as I try to turn in my driveway, he comes within five feet of clobbering me.”
Griffin said at a previous traffic committee meeting, he was told the committee would be investigating the situation, but so far, little has been done to address the issue, aside from a speed billboard to alert drivers when they are going over the limit.
“You put the speed billboard out, but I’m trying to understand what that did,” Griffin said. “All I’ve seen is people speeding up. They tend to announce themselves, like maybe it wouldn’t work if they laid on their horn, so they’ll lay on their horn a couple hundred feet before it and after it, usually about the length of my property and some of the neighbor’s property.”
Griffin said his property fence sits approximately six feet from the road, so he gets a firsthand look at these drivers disobeying the laws. Currently, the speed limit is set at 35 miles per hour, but Griffin said he has clocked people going up to 55 miles per hour on the road and suggested lowering it.
Eddie Hightower, city engineer, informed Griffin that the city has done all it can to ensure that Old Oxford Road is brought “up to current standards.” However, Mayor Tom Prather said there’s no easy fix without the proper funding, which would cost approximately $6 million to bring up to standards.
“What we’ve done the last three years is submitted an application for a federal transportation BUILD (Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development) grant to do two things: that application was going to rebuild the entire 4.1-mile length of Old Oxford Road and it will allow us to build an eight-tenths-of-a-mile extension on Alexis Way,” Prather said. “If we could extend the current Alexis Way eight-tenths of a mile from Cherry Blossom over to Old Oxford Road, then we could, with both projects, really change the traffic patterns on Old Oxford Road. The Alexis Way extension will allow us to take a bunch of the traffic off Old Oxford Road.”
Unfortunately, the city has been rejected for the BUILD grant for the last three years, and without it, Prather said it’s unlikely much can be done to assist the problem.
“We don’t have the money,” Prather said. “It’s an expensive project. It reflects one of the elements of growing too fast. This is an example of infrastructure that has not kept pace. We have an obligation to do something about it. There’s a simple solution that’s already on the books and all it takes is money.”
But Griffin isn’t the only concerned resident. Recently, a petition appeared online on change.org titled “Bring Old Oxford Road to Code!” The petition was started by Kara Beth Sumner and currently has more than 200 signatures.
“The incredibly dangerous conditions of Old Oxford Road have been around for many years with absolutely no hope of being brought up to code anytime soon according to local officials,” reads the petition. “Many accidents, even fatalities, have resulted from Old Oxford’s blind curves, large potholes, lack of shoulders, broken asphalt and the barely visible paint (if any) lines that are needed to clearly define the road.”
The petition goes on to attribute some further problems to Ball Homes new construction.
“Ball Homes construction at The Abbey at Old Oxford has only worsened the road conditions with the commercial equipment and trucks needed to build our homes, not to mentioned the incredible fear everyone has when meeting one of the many concrete trucks on this narrow road,” the petition reads.
Prather said he is considering all options to keep the road safe for Georgetown residents, but has to balance out that need with the consequences.
“If we can’t get a grant, then we’re going to have to figure out a way to fund it on our own,” he said. “But then there could be a bond issue, resulting debt service…we may just have to borrow the money to make those giant repairs, and those are things we’re evaluating along with the city budget and our ability to service that debt. Do we have room in our budget to service that debt and still operate in a responsible fashion?”
One solution Griffin offered at the traffic committee meeting was an increased police presence in order to keep drivers on their toes in the area. He said he’s seen some officers, but never at peak hours when he typically notices the speeding occur.
“Hit them in their wallet,” Griffin said. “I don’t think lowering the speed limit is going to work, but it might if you have enforcement with it and people get an expensive ticket, they’ll start thinking about it.”
However, Prather said the lack of speed enforcement comes back down to the financial restraints of the city.
“We are severally understaffed in the police department and fire department,” Prather said. “The result of our understaffing in the police department is we don’t have a traffic unit. The funding issues affect both our ability to do capital projects and why we can’t take care of the needs for responders.”
Griffin said he will be in virtual attendance at the upcoming Georgetown Traffic Committee at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15 for more information on the committee’s progress.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.