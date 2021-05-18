The city’s salary expenses could jump as much as $2.1 million if Mayor Tom Prather’s proposed 2021-22 fiscal year city budget is approved.
“Salaries are going to be a big part of this budget,” Prather said adding this is the first city budget in recent history that does not use prior year revenue or reserves. The city is relying on an increase in the insurance premium taxes, which is expected to generate about $2.2 million in additional revenue and the institution of a 911 fee that frees up about $1.1 million from the general fund.
Part of the increases in city salaries are well documented. The budget includes hiring five additional police officers, a training officer for the fire department and increasing the public works staff by two. The budget levels the starting pay for police and firefighters at $49,500. The budget includes $511,017 to hire five additional police officers, $118,370 to hire two part-time police officers and $44,795 for a part-time Victim of crime advocate.
The budget also includes $146,011 to hire a battalion chief of training for the fire department, but defers hiring four additional firefighters at a cost of $408,318 at the request of the finance committee. Prather and the finance committee have agreed to review the hiring of the firefighters at the mid-year budget review.
But the mayor’s budget goes beyond the first responder salary increases, raising the minimum hourly pay for city employees to $15 per hour, and giving a minimum 3 percent COLA raise to those employees who are not affected by the hourly rate increase. The budget increases the minimum hourly pay for CDL truck and equipment drivers to $18.
The raises are necessary for the city to maintain its workforce and to be competitive, said Stacey Clark, city finance director. Currently, the city has several vacancies in multiple departments and are having difficulty filling those positions. CDL driver positions for the sanitation and public works are particularly difficult to fill, she said.
The mayor’s proposed budget includes raises for his administration, based upon an internal study of what 11 comparable Kentucky cities pay for the respective positions. The cities include Frankfort, Owensboro, Covington, Henderson, Elizabethtown, Richmond, Jeffersontown, Hopkinsville and Nicholasville. Not every city responded to each position as in some cases the position does not exist or is combined with another, or is not currently filled.
The largest individual increase is proposed for the city attorney who is currently paid $67,234 annually. The mayor wants to increase that salary to $90,000. Of nine comparable Kentucky cities, the salary paid to Georgetown’s attorney is ranked last with the average among those cities at $102,725.78. Even at the $90,000 salary level, the Georgetown city attorney’s salary would rank eighth among the nine cities, according to the city’s study. The city’s study on attorney salaries included only nine cities.
“This is a substantial raise, but she is an experienced city attorney,” Prather said. “Even with the raise she will be paid less than the average of her peers.”
Other annual salary increases proposed in the city budget include:
—Finance director from $84,510 to $100,000. The city’s study shows Georgetown’s salary currently ranks eighth among 10 cities with the average salary at $99,200.10. If the raise is approved, the salary for Georgetown’s finance director would rank about fifth among the 10 cities.
—Fire chief from $84,092 to $95,011. The city’s study shows Georgetown’s salary currently ranks seventh among nine cities with the average at $97,630. If the raise is approved for Georgetown’s fire chief, the salary would rank about fifth among the cities surveyed.
—Police chief from $88,686 to $96,286. The city’s study shows Georgetown’s salary currently ranks eighth among 11 cities with an average of $100,679.09. If the raise is approved for Georgetown’s police chief, the salary would rank about sixth among the cities surveyed.
—Public works director from $78,836 to $81,201. The city’s study shows Georgetown’s salary currently ranks eighth among nine cities with average of $92,481.33. If the raise is approved for Georgetown’s public works director, the salary would remain ranked about eighth among the nine cities surveyed.
—City engineer from $82,077 to $87,500. The city’s study shows Georgetown’s salary ranks fifth among five cities with an average of $88,055.80. If the raise is approved for Georgetown’s city engineer, the salary would rank third among the five cities surveyed.
—Human resources/personnel director from $91,658 to $95,000. The city’s study shows Georgetown’s salary ranks sixth among nine cities surveyed with the average at $81,002.89. If the raise is approved, the salary for Georgetown’s human resources/personnel director would rank second among the nine cities surveyed.
—City manager/administrator from $119,000 to $122,570. The city’s study shows Georgetown’s salary ranks sixth among eight cities surveyed with an average of $130,073.13. If the raise is approved for city manager/administrator, Georgetown’s salary would remain ranked sixth among the eight cities surveys.
Several of the administrative positions included only 3 percent raise proposed for all city employees in the city budget, including city manager/administrator. The position was created several years ago at Prather’s request.
“I know folks like to talk about it (city administrator salary), but all I’ve requested is the 3 percent cost of living raise,” Prather said noting even with the raise Georgetown’s salary for its city administrator was less than the average of comparable cities.
The Kentucky Retirement System (CERS) is increasing its assessment from 39.58 to 44.13 for hazardous duty and from 24.06 to 26.95 for regular duty during this fiscal year for a $371,000 increase from the previous year, Clark noted.
During budget discussions Council member Connie Tackett challenged the mayor saying that she was led to believe the revenue from the insurance tax premiums would be sufficient for the additional manpower and salaries for first responders.
“That is exactly what I said,” Prather said in response.
The budget notes that $797,643 of salaries would be funded with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) revenue for essential workers and $69,927 APRA funds for sanitation workers as outlined in the federal requirements for the funds. The exact amount of revenue Georgetown will receive from APRA is unknown at press time, but the Kentucky League of Cities has provided Georgetown with a projection of between $6 million and $9 million. Half of those funds will be deposited mid-June 2021 with the remainder deposited mid-June 2022.
The finance committee expressed concern that one-time ARPA funds would be used for ongoing salary expenses, but Prather and City Administrator Andrew Hartley explained the ARPA funds are designated for specific salaries and reimbursements, and would only be used during the two-year APRA period, freeing up that revenue from the city’s general fund for other purposes.
“It would be foolish to use one-time funds for ongoing expenses,” Prather said. “That’s not what we are doing.”
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.