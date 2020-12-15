Salvation Army’s Kettle Drive has started for the holiday season. Saturday, Captain Felisha Davis, the Georgetown’s Salvation Army and a handful of volunteers gathered outside Walmart with a giant kettle to sing Christmas songs and hand out donuts and ring bells.
The goal for this year is to raise $40,000, Davis said.
Just like most everything else this year, things are different with the kettle drive.
“It’s the big kettle day, so it’s not necessarily the kettle kickoff,” she said. “Due to the COVID restrictions and things like that we have limited kettles out and so we wanted to have a big kettle day, hence the giant kettle.”
The kettle is roughly three-and-a-half feet tall and eightfeet around, Davis said.
Kettles and bell ringers can be found at Kroger and Walmart Thursday through Saturday. Kettles will be out through Christmas Eve.
“(Kettles) are out whenever we have volunteers,” she said. “This year it’s completely volunteer based. And so our (kettle) schedule is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. And we just ask volunteers to do two-hour time slots.”
During the “kettle day” Saturday the Salvation Army had several themes throughout the day. Children sang christmas songs and were dressed up as reindeer, veterans were there to support the drive, a “donut girl” handed out donuts to those who passed the kettle and there were Christmas lights in the evening.
“World War I and II, if anyone doesn’t know the history of that, the donut girls were on the front lines of the war handing out donuts to remind the men of home,” Davis said. “So, it’s really neat.”
To volunteer, the Salvation Army has a form to sign up through signupgenius.com, or links may be found on “The Salvation Army - Georgetown, KY” Facebook page.
“At first (response) was a bit slow because people weren’t sure if we were going to be out ringing this year,” she said. “You know, the need is even more than it normally is and so we knew that we needed to be out here.
“So, it started off slow with volunteers.”
They have gotten a boost in volunteer interest within the last week, however, she said.
The Salvation Army also has the Angel Tree program going one through the holiday season, which Davis said is going well.
“I want to thank the community of Georgetown, because they are so generous,” Davis said. “We’ve had our Angel Tree Program running for Christmas, and I believe there’s only four tags left on the Walmart tree, which is wonderful. And there’s only a few more left on the Kroger tree. So, Georgetown community members are amazing, and we just want to thank them from the Salvation Army.”
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.