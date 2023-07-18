Maraskeshia Smith

Maraskeshia Smith, a Georgetown native, is making waves in the public government sector over 2,000 miles away. Smith serves as the city manager for Santa Rosa, California, a position she never expected to be in her professional career and one she credits to representation, she said. 

“Never really expected to be a city manager, but I tell people … representation matters,” Smith said. “I met my first city manager who was an African American male and I really wasn’t aware that position was really there. You ask yourself, ‘Wow, there’s a CEO or a city? They really exist?’ I didn’t even know it was a career path.” 

