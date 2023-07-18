Maraskeshia Smith, a Georgetown native, is making waves in the public government sector over 2,000 miles away. Smith serves as the city manager for Santa Rosa, California, a position she never expected to be in her professional career and one she credits to representation, she said.
“Never really expected to be a city manager, but I tell people … representation matters,” Smith said. “I met my first city manager who was an African American male and I really wasn’t aware that position was really there. You ask yourself, ‘Wow, there’s a CEO or a city? They really exist?’ I didn’t even know it was a career path.”
Smith, who has previously worked in the cities of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Oakland and Stockton, California, received a call about taking the position, she explained. When moving out west, Smith said that there weren’t many culture shifts, and that she soon came to realize that issues faced by citizens are similar no matter where.
“One of the things you will find out is it’s the same everywhere,” she said. “It’s people. When you work for a city, one of the things you do realize is that you deal with the same issues, it’s just scale.”
During her time in the position as city manager, she credits her work in balancing the city’s budget following major wildfires that devastated the area in 2017 and 2019 to be one of her biggest accomplishments, she explained. Such work requires discipline, knowledge, and the ability to stand your ground to those who hold positions of authority, Smith said.
“The city of Santa Rosa, their reserves had dwindled,” she said. “Of course, they were able to get their money back … but coming in on top of that, one of the first things I did was take a hard look at the budget and try to get us back to some physical stability. It was the first time the city had passed a balanced budget in several years, and that’s pretty big. “
Smith credits being in the position of city manager as another major accomplishment, she said.
“I could name a lot of tangible things, I have a lot of things on my wall, a lot of resolutions even going back from Governor Beshear, but I’m going to tell you my biggest accomplishment is just sitting here,” Smith said. “A little girl from Georgetown, Kentucky, you don’t imagine you’re going to be here 25, 30 years later. It takes a lot of grit, it takes a lot of perseverance, it takes a lot of dedication. That would be the biggest thing.”
During her time in Santa Rosa, Smith has learned that so many successes can “crumble to the ground” as a result of devastation, but who you are does not, she said.
“What doesn’t go away is who you are and what you’ve accomplished and just being that person,” she said.
Smith was also recently awarded the North Bay Influential Womens’ Award by the North Bay Business Journal. Smith has worked on the Commission on Housing and Support Services, International City Management Association, the American Public Works Association, and the National Forum of Black Administrators, reports the publication. Smith never expected to receive the honor, which came with a ‘wow’ factor, she said.
“I tell people and I tell my staff, I’m blessed to be able to work in local government because we have an opportunity to effectuate change almost immediately, unlike the state and federal government,” Smith said. “Decisions that we make impact peoples’ lives rather expeditiously.”
Smith remains motivated to her work in the public sector, although often hard and thankless, by her desire to be a “positive change” in the lives of others, she said.
“I want to be that individual that has put investment and invested in disenfranchised communities from redlining, from laws that were created to purposely segregate people,” Smith said.
Throughout her career, Smith explained that she has used the obstacles presented in her life, including being both a woman and African American, as a platform to mentor others.
“What I tell people is you can either use (obstacles) as a crutch, or you can use them as a stool to help you continue to move forward,” she said.
In Georgetown, Smith found a number of mentors and “great leaders” that fostered excellence, and her grandmother served as her first, she said. Without her, she would not be where she is today, she explained.
“Watching her growing up, being that strong matriarch in our family,” Smith said. “You know, you want to do better. You want to strive and she always instilled education, not only in our family but in the community.”