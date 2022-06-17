The Scott County Circuit Clerk’s Office will cease issuing driver’s license and identification cards at the close of business on Friday, June 24 along with seven other counties.
On Monday, June 27 the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) assumes responsibility for issuing Kentucky driver license and state identification cards in the last eight counties where local circuit clerks were previously in charge. The change comes as a result of a majority of clerks asking KYTC to take over issuing REAL IDs. As a result legislation was passed in 2020 that transitioned all driver licensing and state ID services to KYTC with a completion date of June 30, 2022.
The REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005, set new standards for identification and prohibits certain federal agencies, like the Transportation Security Administration, from accepting identification that doesn’t meet those standards. The deadline for the transition to REAL IDs has been extended several times due to states being unprepared to issue the new identification and the problems issuing identification in person due to COVID, but beginning May 3, 2023 travelers 18 and older will need a REAL ID or other form of federally approved identification, such as a passport, to board commercial flights.
First time applications for a REAL ID must be made in person and require specific documentation, such as a passport or birth certificate, social security card and property tax or utility bill. The KYTC has an online iDocument guide to help determine what documents are required.
The KYTC has opened twenty-eight regional offices and has plans for at least three more. Periodic pop-up events will be held in counties that do not have a regional office. Renewels can also be made online or by mail. “Circuit court clerks will now be able to focus solely on court business, and driver licensing will be executed at new regional offices whose only business is licensing,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray in a press release.
Kentuckians can go to any regional office, regardless of their county of residence. Scott Countians will have the option of visiting Frankfort, Lexington, Covington, and Richmond or any of the other 24 offices and Scott County pop-ups are expected to begin sometime in August. For more information on pop-up events, sign up for notifications on the KYTC website or follow Scott Circuit Clerk’s Office-Tina Foster, Circuit Clerk on Facebook. To date the KYTC says there have been pop-ups in 81 counties.
Kentucky State Police will continue to administer all permit and license testing
Appointments are recommended and can be made online and walk-in customers will be served on a first-come, first-served basis at most locations.
