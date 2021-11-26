Scott County Humane Society (SCHS) is preparing to build a 5,000 square-foot adoption and education center in Georgetown, according to a press release. SCHS has purchased a 4.5 acre lot at 1376 Lexington Road.
The humane society has been in operation in Georgetown since 1981, with a goal to get animals out of shelters.
A new facility will provide more space for “adoptable cat and dog housing; meet and greet rooms for adopters to meet their new pets; room to isolate sick animals so they can heal; large community room for pet ownership education; and wash/grooming/laundry areas,” the release states.
SCHS is asking the community for help in getting this project off the ground. With a goal of $650,000 for the building project, Kriss Lowry, SCHS board chair said they are nearly halfway to their goal.
“This adoption center has been a long time coming,” said Lowry “Thanks to a very gracious supporter, we purchased the land and the development plans have been approved. It is time for us all to make this a reality for homeless and in-need animals.”
Visit sc4paws.org for details on how to help the project.
In 2020, 646 cats and 365 dogs were adopted from the Scott County Humane Society. According to the release, $10,000 per month is spent to “fully vet all foster animals.”