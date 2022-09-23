scola

SCOLA students Gabriel and Andy Zagaruyka work at their family-owned business, the Stamping Ground Bake Shoppe. 

 Photo Submitted

Scott County Online Learning Academy (SCOLA) is a virtual learning option for students in grades K-12 who wish to continue their education full-time through other learning environments. 

It provides a pathway for those students who seek an alternative to face-to-face instruction, which may occur for a variety of reasons. Some students are getting an early start at local colleges, while others may be traveling for competitions, experiencing unique family situations, or navigating significant medical conditions. 

