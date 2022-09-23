Scott County Online Learning Academy (SCOLA) is a virtual learning option for students in grades K-12 who wish to continue their education full-time through other learning environments.
It provides a pathway for those students who seek an alternative to face-to-face instruction, which may occur for a variety of reasons. Some students are getting an early start at local colleges, while others may be traveling for competitions, experiencing unique family situations, or navigating significant medical conditions.
Several homeschooling families have chosen to enroll in SCOLA so that they may be their child’s learning coach in the comfort of their home environment. Recently, we met up with SCOLA siblings Gabriel and Andy Zagaruyka. You may recognize Gabriel and Andy from the locally-owned Stamping Ground Bake Shoppe where they work alongside their parents Jessie and Charlie Zagaruyka.
The virtual design of SCOLA offers this family the flexibility they need to continue their academic progress while also learning the valuable lessons associated with running a family owned business. These students are a big part of the success of Stamping Ground Bake Shoppe. You will find them taking orders, serving customers, cleaning, and even Mother Jessie Zagaruyka stated, “We cherish our time together as a family. This opportunity has made us stronger as a team.”
Andy Zagaruyka said, “I chose SCOLA because it allows me to help my family and still be able to achieve my educational goals. SCOLA allows me the freedom to work on my own time.”
The Scott County Online Learning Academy seeks to serve a diverse population of students previously enrolled in public, private, or home schools who need an innovative option beyond the walls of a traditional classroom setting. The use of SCOLA’s online curriculum is free of charge to current Scott County residents and students are eligible to participate in extracurricular activities offered by their districted school.
Students and families have a dedicated, certified Scott County Schools staff member who is available to mentor students and facilitate any student needs. SCOLA is proud to provide a learning model that reflects the district’s commitment to providing students with high-quality instructional experiences while meeting the needs of each student and their family when a traditional option may not be the ideal academic setting for achieving student success.