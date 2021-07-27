The Scott County Public Library is working with an engineering firm to investigate a ground settlement issue in the parking lot and adjacent sidewalk area.
Geo-technical tests were conducted inside and outside the building, but activity suggestive of a sinkhole was not detected.
The library announced the closure of the children’s area due to “unforeseen circumstances” on its Facebook page on Wednesday, July 14 while tests were conducted. The area has since reopened to the public.
“The Scott County Public Library has been working with an engineering firm to assess a ground settlement issue in the parking lot and adjacent sidewalk area. An extensive geophysical exploration of the area, both inside and outside of the building, has been conducted. No karst activity has been detected. Poorly compacted soil and improper backfill in the area caused the settlement issue; and appropriate repairs will be made,” said Patti Burnside, Scott County Public Library executive director.
