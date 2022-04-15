By Jordan Gaither
Georgetown News-Graphic
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office will launch an app May 1 to streamline the ability to provide help for county residents.
“Instead of having to go to all of these different locations, we’re just going to have it all in one place,” said Deputy Eddie Hart of the sheriff’s office. The app has been in development since October and will be available for both Apple and Android devices, he said.
The app will serve multiple functions including help for paying taxes, submitting a tip to law enforcement, vehicle inspections and weather updates.
“It’s all about keeping up with technology these days, and trying to stay ahead of the curve,” said Sheriff Tony Hampton. “There are a couple other sheriff’s offices in Kentucky that have done it so far, and it seemed like it’s a good time to keep up with technology.”
“It’s a one-stop-shop for anybody that’s in need of help while dealing with domestic violence,” Hart said. “This will give us the opportunity to give the people of Scotty County, in the palm of their hand, resources to help themselves.”
For more information on the upcoming app or its release, visit the ‘Scott County Sheriff Office’s’ Facebook page.
Jordan Gaither can be reached at jgaither@news-graphic.com.