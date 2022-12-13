Every morning at Georgetown Pediatrics starts with a litany of phone calls to pharmacies across the county, looking for one thing: antibiotics.
As flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID-19 cases have continued to spread across the country, health providers are struggling to dispense the much-needed drugs to children and adults experiencing illness. The shortage is one of the worst of his career, said Dr. Horace Hambrick, managing partner at the clinic.
“I’ve been in pediatric practice for 40 years now. In 40 years I’ve never, ever seen anything like this shortage of antibiotics that we have,” said Hambrick.
Increased rates of respiratory illness are characteristic to the winter season and healthcare providers expect it, said Hambrick. However, as people have returned to typical day-to-day activities and holiday celebrations, rates of illness have jumped.
“This is clearly the worst and busiest flu season that we’ve had since the 2009 and 2010 swine flu, H1N1 pandemic,” said Hambrick.
In the 2019-20 season, more than 18 million Americans contracted the flu. Rates during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons dropped to a rate previously unseen as a result of COVID-19 safety measures. As of Nov. 26, however, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that the United States has already experienced 8.7 million cases of illness this year. In Kentucky, cases of the flu have reached over 15,000.
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department posted on its social media site last week “flu is hitting hard in Lexington,” with more cases in the first two months of the season than in the last three years. The Lexington area has 525 new lab-confirmed cases and five flu-related deaths from Nov. 3 - Dec. 1. The area now has 1,295 cases with six deaths.
As flu rates continue to rise, Scott County appears to have braved the worst of RSV, says Hambrick. However, children and their parents are still contracting the viruses.
“A much worse flu season than normal, a much heavier RSV season than normal and of course, we’re still seeing COVID,” said Hambrick.
The most common strain seen by the clinic is Flu-A, making up more than 90 percent of cases, said Hambrick. He strongly encourages parents to vaccinate sick children once they are well enough to do so, as it protects from the virus’s four strain. According to the CDC, recent studies have shown that although vaccination effectiveness year over year varies, it can reduce the risk of the flu by 40 to 60 percent.
Hambrick places the blame of the shortage on both an increased demand for treatment as well as a lack in the production of antibiotics by pharmaceutical companies.
“There is also a lack of adequate production of children’s liquid antibiotics, primarily with amoxicillin. There is a lack of transparency with pharmaceutical companies as to why that is happening, because we’ve known for a couple of months that amoxicillin has been hard to get a hold of and we’re not ramping up to meet the demand,” said Hambrick.
When Georgetown Pediatric and other clinics can’t get ahold of antibiotics, they turn to “second-line” medications, said Hambrick. These more broad-spectrum antibiotics are not designed to treat flu and RSV, which respond better to more narrowed treatments.
“You would have to use more of what we would consider ‘second line,’ more broad-spectrum antibiotics to treat strep and ear infections, and that’s not what you’re supposed to do,” said Hambrick. “You’re supposed to give the most narrow-spectrum antibiotic you can that will treat something.”
The Scott County Public Health Department reported on its website some 57 new cases of COVID as of Nov. 28- Dec. 2 with five hospitalizations. Since the pandemic began Scott County has lost 119 to COVID-related illness and 461 people have been hospitalized.