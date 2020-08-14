By Ian Teasley
Georgetown News-Graphic
The Scott County Detention Center will remain closed for at least another week, while the jail works to contain a COVID-19 outbreak, said Jailer Derran Broyles.
Following an outbreak a few weeks ago, the Scott County Detention Center shut down for quarantine and coronavirus protocol. However, the number of cases has increased recently, which originally infected nine inmates and one staff member.
“We’ve done some re-testing on our inmates and a lot came back positive,” said Broyles.
The Jail’s trustee pod, which is a group of inmate workers who do day-to-day jobs such as cooking, cleaning, and doing custodial work, have tested positive for coronavirus, putting it all on hold for the time being.
“Our [jail] staff is having to cook the food and do custodial work on top of their jobs,” said Broyles.
The detention center originally announced in a facebook post on July 19th that they experienced an outbreak of Coronavirus.
