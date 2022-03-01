On Thursday night the Scott County Fire Department responded to a call to aid a hypothermic horse who was stuck in the mud and couldn’t get up.
SCFD crews initially tried lifting the horse, Todd, into the air using an A-frame and a harness but the 23-year-old Tennessee Walker was too exhausted to stand on his own. The crews had to utilize a large animal skid unit to pull him into his barn and out of the rain until he was able to regain his strength while receiving veterinary treatment.
Todd’s owner, Jennifer Halsey of Sadieville, reported today that Todd is doing well and is on his way to recovery. She credited the fire department and Todd’s attending veterinarian, Dr. Mallory Meyers of Park Equine, for Todd’s rescue.
“They were just incredible and it definitely took a team, there’s no way one or two people could have done it,” said Halsey.
She said that Todd weighs about 1,500 pounds.
“At least a couple of [the firefighters] had horses too, so they knew how I was feeling and what to do with the horse and what not to do,” she said.
Halsey said she had previously taken a large animal rescue class at the Kentucky Horse Park so she knew there were firefighters in the area trained in large animal rescue. “Thank goodness these folks took the training,” she said. “And if Dr. Meyers hadn’t have been here he wouldn’t have made it.”
A three day (24 hour) Large Animal Technical Rescue Training Course will be held this year at the Kentucky Horse Park Sept. 23-25. For more information contact Sarah Coleman at sarah@kentuckyhorse.org.
Elizabeth Morey can be reached at emorey@news-graphic.com.