Rachelle Schjoll has been the principal for Northern Elementary since August 2021.

As principal at Northern Elementary, Rachelle Schjoll has a history of supporting youth in her community. Schjoll said it’s seeing those happy, smiling students being dropped off each morning for school that keep her going. 

Schjoll said she was offered a teaching job at Southern Elementary from Gary Pruitt years ago, but she is originally from Hancock County. Today, she serves as Northern Elementary’s principal, having joined the school to take over the position in August 2021. 

