As principal at Northern Elementary, Rachelle Schjoll has a history of supporting youth in her community. Schjoll said it’s seeing those happy, smiling students being dropped off each morning for school that keep her going.
Schjoll said she was offered a teaching job at Southern Elementary from Gary Pruitt years ago, but she is originally from Hancock County. Today, she serves as Northern Elementary’s principal, having joined the school to take over the position in August 2021.
“I am so pleased to serve the Northern Elementary school community. I have been a principal for 16 years and was an elementary teacher for 14 years prior. I feel blessed to work with such an amazing staff of caring adults and incredible students. I live within the Northern attendance district myself and am the proud mother of two young adults, Amberlyn and Landon. I have three chihuahuas that also call me mom,” she said in a letter to the school.
“We are a very special rural school on the hill and have a strong history of academic success. It is our staff’s priority to keep your children safe and also to fulfill our school’s mission to ensure all students reach their highest level of academic performance and develop their creativity, independent thinking, physical well-being and social skills.”
Schjoll said there are two special places in Scott County that she enjoys the most: FatKats Pizzeria and Shawnee Run Farm and Greenhouse. She added she would like to see Scott County add a Target, ALDI or Trader Joe’s in the future, with one of those wishes coming true after the recent announcement of a future ALDI store.
She said something people might not know is that she enjoys art, creating her own stained glass pieces.
“This is something I learned how to do at classes in Gretchen’s Heirlooms in downtown Georgetown,” she said.
But it’s her memories in Georgetown that she cherishes the most.
“The entrance of the Scott County Public Library is unique, and each time I would take my daughter to the library when she was little, we role-played that she was a princess locked up in the clock tower, like Rapunzel. The entrance is still there, but without a small child, I miss the time with her at the library,” she said.
With a word of advice to her neighbors and peers, Schjoll said being calm, consistent and business-like with students raises their behavioral expectations of themselves.