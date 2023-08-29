Nobody made public comment at the Scott County Schools tax hearing on Aug. 24. At the regularly scheduled board meeting following the hearing, the board unanimously approved the tax increase. Lisa Hanson, speaking on behalf of the Scott County Education Association, spoke in support of the tax increase during the regular board meeting.
“We fully stand behind this measure,” Hanson said.
The tax increase raises the current tax rate from 58.1 cents per $100 of assessed real estate value to 62.8 cents.
Superintendent Billy Parker made a presentation to show what the tax increase would be able to fund, and why the district saw the need for it. The increase in funding would provide for a five percent raise for all teachers and staff, Parker said. Many surrounding counties have instituted raises, and this will help Scott County retain and recruit teachers, Parker said. The revenue raised from the tax increase will also help fund school resource officers so that each school will have one, Parker said.
Currently, the school district charges technology fees to cover the cost of students’ laptops. The property tax increase will cover those costs going forward, Parker said.
“I’ve never liked the technology fees, and I’ll be glad to see them go,” Parker said.
None of the money raised by the higher tax levy will be used for the building of the new Scott County High School.
The revenue will also help fund more athletic trainers, which became more necessary with the addition of elementary cross country and girls’ wrestling, said Parker.
“I’ve seen the new Scott County High School blamed for high gas prices, but the money is already there, no additional revenue is needed . . . that’s a narrative that is grossly incorrect,” Parker said.
Parker also recognized some long-serving faculty and staff for the district. Terry Neal, currently the head custodian at Scott County High School, was recognized for 32 years of service. Elaine Devers was recognized for 38 years of service. Bobby Gillispie, who maintains the district’s buses, was recognized for 41 years of service. Susan Stivers was recognized for 42 years of service. Elizabeth Oliver, currently the administrative assistant for maintenance, was recognized for 52 years of service.
Allison Adams, the parent of a child in Scott County Schools, spoke about issues with bullying, and proposed a three strike system after which an offending student would be moved to Scott County Online Learning Academy.