The Board of Education discussed the logistics of attendance and class participation in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic during its meeting Thursday night.
During the reading of the student achievement report and prior to the approval of the Comprehensive District Improvement Plan (CDIP), which identifies district goals and objectives for the academic year, the board began discussing some of the attendance and participation challenges associated with virtual learning during the pandemic.
The discussion came about following Board member Stephanie Powers question of a unified schedule for students across the board.
Assistant Superintendent for Student Learning Ken Bicknell, who was there to read the student achievement report and go through the CDIP, said it has been a challenge as technically Scott County Schools are in non-traditional instruction (NTI).
“We’ve been virtual this whole time,” he said. “This is NTI. The participation is what’s counted if you’re all virtual. We look at what the state gives us as to what counts as week of participation and what doesn’t.”
Board member Susan Duncan said it’s important to ensure consistency between those choosing virtual over in-person learning.
“We want to make sure those who are choosing virtual as an option are achieving just as rigorous an education as if they were in the classroom,” she said. “Some teachers have commented to me that there have been concerns that students are going to show up and then realize, “hey, I can stay home and go to class four times and a day, three days a week.’”
Powers added that she’s heard concern that the school’s parameters are “too lax” for virtual learning.
“For example, why do we not have a schedule set at the high school-level that you can attend class at this time, this time and this time every day,” she said. “Attendance will be taken and they’re accountable for that attendance, then it would be more rigorous. From what I’m hearing so far, Zooms aren’t happening, attendance isn’t being taken and students aren’t being held accountable. It’s disheartening when I know some teachers are out here every day trying their hardest.”
Bicknell said this type of consistency becomes an issue if a household has multiple children attending different schools, but not enough computer access.
“If you have multiple kids, one’s going to miss out,” he said. “It’s all those logistical things.”
Bicknell added that he would look into options to tighten up on attendance and participation in a virtual classroom, but said he hopes parents will encourage students to take advantage of in-person learning.
“I hope that parents and students, when they’re back in-person, will see that’s the best option for the best education,” he said. “There’s not a way possible that we can make virtual as good as in-person. We can try. But you simply can’t get out of virtual the same thing you can get in-person.”
Though the topic is ultimately a moot point, as in-person learning is scheduled to resume Jan. 27, the board wanted to keep the idea in the forefront for students and families who choose to remain virtual or if the pandemic or mandates force schools to return to virtual learning. The board decided to circle back to the topic in the next quarter.
The board also unanimously approved a draft budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which Finance Director Gina Amos said was one of the “more conservative ones we’ve ever looked at.”
The following are the projections in the budget for the upcoming 2021-2022 fiscal year compared to the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
— Projected Property Assessment - $6,299,265,940, an increase of 5.26% from 2020-2021
— Projected General Fund Review - $67,323,839.31, a decrease of $2,905,128.98
— Projected Revenue Summary - $90,929,450.70, a decrease of $406,429.74
— Projected Expense Summary - $89,499,845.51, a decrease of $3,023,523.17
— Expenses as Percent of Revenue - a decrease of 8.24% from 2020-2021
Amos said the reason of the more conservative draft budget has a lot to do with the effects of the pandemic and a non-traditional school year in 2020-2021, as well as the executive orders that were issued by Gov. Andy Beshear as a result.
The board was also presented a the fiscal 2020 financial audit by Barnes Dennig, which showed no concerning data.
The district’s revenue remained at approximately $90 million, which is higher than their expenditures at approximately $83 million. As stated in the report, this is a positive trend that began in 2019 as it means the school district is making more than it’s spending.
In his report, Dr. Kevin Hub, superintendent of Scott County Schools, said the school system has plans in place regarding transportation once schools are back in-person as contingencies. This was a concern brought up at last Tuesday’s special-called meeting in regards to schools returning to in-person learning.
“My belief, and it seemed to be really articulated by the board on Tuesday, that going back in person knowing that goal is to keep as many students in person as we can at one time…delayed pick-ups and drop-offs, sections of the community that won’t have transportation offered at a specific time, if we do that, we will give plenty of notice, like we do all the time,” he said.
He added that he wants to focus on “robust” summer programs for students and staff to “get a jump start” on the 2021-2022 school year, given how untraditional this year has been.
The school also took the following actions:
— Read the student achievement report
— Approved the CDIP
— Approved revisions to the Certified Evaluation Plan
— Approved the creation of 15 school nurse positions for the 2021-2022 academic year
— Approved the financial statement
— Approved current bills
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.