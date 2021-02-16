Scott County Board of Education reviewed design plans and schematics for the new Scott County High School at a work session last week.
Architect Tony Thomas laid out the design plans and schematics, including the number of rooms and size of the project, and a full-length tentative schedule at Thursday night’s work session. However, there was no action taken on these plans, but they are scheduled to be up for approval at the school board’s regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25.
According to the schedule Thomas presented at the work session, the 30-month construction of the high school is scheduled to begin on Oct. 29, 2021, with an estimated date of completion listed for May 18, 2024.
“Ultimately, the complete scope of this facility will include the 1,500-student high school to replace the existing Scott County High School,” Thomas said. “The finished facility will include athletic fields, football, soccer, track, baseball, softball, the associated buildings and infrastructure, grandstands and a field house.”
The new SCHS will also be three levels comprised of a main level, garden level and second floor. Thomas added that the plans were intended to be as “equitable as possible” to the recently constructed Great Crossing High School, which was opened in 2019. In fact, the documents even showed the same number of standard classrooms and science spaces for each school.
He presented the summary of program spaces alongside those of Great Crossing in order to show the comparison between the two. According to this document, the gross area of the new SCHS will be 227,382 square feet, somewhat smaller than Great Crossing’s 260,538 square feet. However, Great Crossing houses more than 1,900 students
The purpose of presenting the design and schematics was to allow the board to look over them and decide if there’s any changes they would like prior to the approval at the end of the month, Thomas said.
The school board also unanimously approved a financial document, BG-1, at the work session which includes the vast majority of the work that will be done to the project.
“The BG-1 that you will be considering tonight represents the major portion of the work,” Thomas said. “This package will include the main building, as well as site infrastructure including the high way entries, utilities, storm draining, mass grading to subgrade for the athletic fields and field house.”
However, the athletic facilities and associated buildings will be bid later as BG-2 at a later date. Thomas said this could have some positive ramifications.
“Even though there’s a little bit of lag time in getting started with (BG-2), it’ll all end up at the same time anyway,” he said. “That helps you with your finances. It could also help us with bid packages being a little smaller, maybe encouraging more contractors to bid it, so it could be helpful all around.”
The final plans are scheduled to be submitted for Kentucky Department of Education approval on Aug. 27, with bidding scheduled for Sept. 17 to Oct. 18. Although the plans were unveiled at the work session, Scott County Schools will not be releasing them publicly until the next school board meeting on Feb. 25.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.