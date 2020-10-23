In order to give all buildings a deep cleaning heading into winter, Scott County Schools will not be open on the Monday and Tuesday prior to Thanksgiving break.
The decision was announced last night during a school board meeting.
“During this time, our staff will perform a deep clean to thoroughly disinfect all school facilities,” stated a press release from SCS. “This is ad added measure to mitigate and precent the spread of COVID-19.”
Nov. 23 and 24 will be used as enrichment and remediation days, “…but school buildings will be closed and there will be no in-person or live virtual instruction,” the press release states. Teachers and staff will be available to help students during normal school hours through email, Class Dojo, Remind and Google Classroom.
“We hope that providing advanced notice will assist families in their planning,” states the press release.
Free meals for all students will be available for pickup on Nov. 23 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at all schools except Elkhorn Crossing School and Scott County Preschool.
“This year requires flexibility as well as additional time and enhanced cleaning protocols to keep schools safe for students and staff,” states the press release.
Scott County is currently in “moderate risk” alert level based upon the White House standards. Health officials anticipate another surge of COVID-19 cases, plus the additional risk of the seasonal flu as the weather turns cold.
