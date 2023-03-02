In an unusual move Scott County Schools will close Friday, March 3, due to anticipated bad weather conditions.
It will be an NTI day.
Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Updated: March 2, 2023 @ 7:33 pm
“From the reports we have received, travel could be dangerous, especially for high profile vehicles like school buses, and widespread power outages could occur as well as the possibility of road closures due to downed tree limbs.
“We understand that this decision may subject us to criticism and it may be difficult for families to disrupt their normal schedules. While we apologize for the inconvenience, we want to provide as much notice as possible of this cancellation and to reaffirm our commitment to keep student safety at the forefront of every decision.”