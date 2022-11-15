Thanksgiving is upon the community, that means the can food drive put on by the schools is back to help the AMEN House.
Both Scott County High School and Great Crossing High School kicked off their canned food collecting at Kroger last Saturday.
“They are just going to get as many canned goods, non-perishable items as possible at each school that will ultimately come to the AMEN House,” said AMEN House Director Michele Carlisle.
The drive has gone on as long as Carlisle can remember, she said.
“It is truly, truly impactful for this community,” Carlisle said. “Times are tough right now for everybody, for our donors, as well. So, we are seeing fewer donations come in this year than we have in the past. So, this food drive is critical for us this year. So, get out and support these high school kids who are trying to achieve their goals. And then, ultimately, we are all just fighting hunger in Scott County.”
Cans and non-perishable items are being collected for this drive, she said.
“Those staples are a huge piece of what we hand out: can vegetables, can fruits, soups,” Carlisle said. “Peanut butter is always at the top of our list. But, really, anything non-perishable.”
The competition between schools is a “beautiful thing,” Carlisle said.
“I know it will elevate the amount of cans that come in (just because) they are battling back and forth for a very good cause,” she said.
Bins may be found around the exits of Kroger for donations. Each bin is marked for the school represented.
“It’s exciting to get involved with the community,” said Kroger Assistant Manager Joe Ignacio.”Especially the high schools.”
Teams within each school compete to gather the most canned items during this season while working with the school FFA, said Amanda Sunda.
“We do this because we try to get student participation—try to encourage it—and have a little fun with helping out our community,” Sunda said. “The AMEN House really does rely on (the canned food drive) in order to stock their shelves and be able to feed families in our community. So, I always encourage my students, I’m like, ‘Hey, they’re leaning on us, so we have to participate.”
The competition has been there between the schools for this drive since Great Crossing opened, Sunda said, but it hasn’t taken off because of COVID. So, this is the year that competition may happen.
Progress for the food drive may be monitored on Scott County Schools Facebook page, but the total numbers won’t be calculated until the school assemblies on Nov. 22.
Students may drop off donations at each school or the Georgetown Kroger.