AMEN House

Both Scott County High School and Great Crossing High School kicked off their Thanksgiving canned food drive this past weekend.

 News-Graphic Photo By James Scogin

Thanksgiving is upon the community, that means the can food drive put on by the schools is back to help the AMEN House.  

