When Scott County Schools Superintendent Billy Parker made the announcement masks would be optional Feb. 28, he added a brief caveat.
“I know some people won’t be happy,” he said.
Almost every meeting of the Scott County Board of Education has started with public comments, and in each meeting this past year, at least one parent has issued a warning, threat or has ridiculed board members for the decision to require masks in school. And almost every time the parent’s speech has been met with applause from a few in the audience.
Some of the comments directed at the board have been conciliatory, but in most cases the parents were angry and their statements were harsh and unforgiving.
And the board members have listened respectfully, but mostly without much comment.
The debate over mask wearing in schools has proven to be one of the most divisive issues in the pandemic, pulling school officials, parents, students, school board members, teachers and elected officials into heated debates, harsh rhetoric, and caustic clashes over academic loss, protecting public health and individual choices. There has been open disagreement within the local school board itself. In January, it appeared several members of the school board were prepared to vote to lift the mask mandate until COVID numbers spiked to such a level they backed off.
Earlier this month during a forum for Scott County legislators, Sen. Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, took a swipe calling masks in schools a “charade.”
During last week’s school board meeting and after the announcement that masks would be optional Feb. 28, parent Skeeter Stokley told the board they should be recalled for requiring masks.
“Instead of choosing measures that preserve our children’s liberties and freedoms, you have consistently chosen ambition, control, power and money,” Stokley said from a prepared statement, his voice rising and falling with emotion. “You have allowed the federal government to bribe and coerce you. As academics and educators you have failed to do your own research, and took the word of our government agencies, ‘because they said so.’ That was good enough for you.
“It was a decision that came with money and control. This has exposed your character. We as citizens and parents have a responsibility to see to it that none of you serve public office in our city or county anymore. I think you are all good people. You just made some bad decisions. We know how to hold you to account.”
Meanwhile, some online chatter questioned Parker’s decision to make masks optional. Parents of children with chronic diseases, and teachers who teaching in small classrooms with little ventilation expressed fear of the consequences to lifting the mask mandate.
Parker acknowledged no decision would make everyone happy, but after almost six months of school, and with the number of local COVID cases dropping, he said it was time to make the transition.
“We made this decision based upon what is happening now with cases dropping and after discussions with health care officials,” Parker said. “We do not see anything in the immediate horizon that would appear to impact the numbers in a way that would halt this decrease.”
For most of the school year, requiring masks seemed to work as in-person classes were held with few interruptions. But the Omicron variant struck in December and that coupled with holiday gatherings sent local confirmed COVID cases soaring and brought school attendance among students, teachers and staff to record lows and forced the school to use non-traditional instruction days and virtual teaching.
In the Kentucky House of Representatives a bill that prohibits school districts from imposing mask requirements may come for a vote before the full House soon after passing its education committee. The bill was passed just hours before Parker’s announcement, and while the superintendent acknowledges the bill, he has not linked its passage from committee to his decision except to say that he does not believe the legislation “is needed.”
The mask-optional decision will not affect riders on school buses as a federal mandate remains in place.
