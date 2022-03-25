News-Graphic Sports Editor Kal Oakes was honored during Opening Day ceremonies by the Great Crossing High School baseball team.
Oakes, GCHS principal Joy Lusby and Scott County Schools Superintendent Billy Parker each threw out a ceremonial first pitch before the ceremony shifted to honor the sports writer.
A proclamation from the City of Georgetown declared March 23, 2022, as “Kal Oakes Day:”
— Whereas, Kal Oakes has spent many nights traveling from one event to the other, even though it often requires traveling extensively; and
— Whereas, Kal Oakes is the #1 fan of these student athletes, and finds every opportunity to advocate for all sporting activities in Georgetown/Scott County, Kentucky.
— Now, therefore, I Tom Prather, Mayor of the City of Georgetown, and the Georgetown City Council do hereby proclaim March 23, 2022 as “Kal Oakes Day” in the city of Georgetown, Kentucky.
Following that announcement, Oakes was presented with the proclamation, the ball he used to throw the first pitch and an engraved bat noting the event.
“All I can really say, that as a parent, it’s really cool to have someone so invested in the activities of our student athletes,” said Teri Lacy, president of the Great Crossing High School Baseball Booster Club. “He runs himself ragged trying to cover as many sports as he can, and I don’t think he knows how much the players appreciate the ‘real estate’ he gives them, be it social media or in the newspaper.
“Many of these kids have gotten attention from college recruiters due to Kal’s reporting. That’s invaluable to them. Sometimes if I can’t be at a game, I know I can count on Kal to keep me up to date. It’s always really cool to see your kid’s name mentioned.”
Oakes said he was touched.
“I am truly surprised, humbled and honored,” Oakes said. “Georgetown is a place that immediately captured my heart and soul when my family moved here six years ago. It’s such an easy place to love, but to have it love me back is a feeling I can’t quite put into words, even though that is what I do for a living.
“None of this would be possible without so many other people. God has given me the ability to do what I do, as well as a wonderful wife and amazing son who understand the crazy schedule that’s sometimes required. We also would not be here without our readers, viewers, listeners and social media followers. I am so grateful to all of them.
“Our publisher, my colleagues, the student athletes and their families and the coaches and administrators have helped make these the most fun and rewarding years of my career. I love going to work every day, and I look forward to serving this community for many years to come.”
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.