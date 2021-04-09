Scott County Schools will no longer be checking the temperatures of students, staff and visitors as the state, medical professionals and Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) continue to peel back COVID-19 restrictions.
The decision was made to stop checking temperatures after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and KDE both changed their recommendations. The new recommendation from KDE as of April 1 is to have temperatures checked at home prior to coming to school.
“Schools are no longer expected to screen students for temperatures before entering buildings riding the school bus,” reads KDE’s updated COVID-19 guidance. “Schools should continue to monitor student temperatures as part of the standard physical assessment given to students displaying symptoms of infectious disease.”
SCS chose to adhere to the guidance and as of Wednesday, April 7 no longer checked temperatures. However, Billy Parker, assistant superintendent of Operations, said this is something that Scott County has been considering since last fall, as zero cases of COVID-19 have been transmitted within SCS.
“It’s just a heavy lift,” Parker said. “It creates an undue burden that we just weren’t seeing any impact from. It’s a PR piece that makes people feel a little bit safer it seems like, but it wasn’t doing anything for us.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began last March, students, staff and visitors would have their temperatures checked as part of a screening procedure whenever they entered a SCS building. Students would be checked after being dropped off at school by parents or buses, and in some cases even before getting on the bus.
Rarely there would be an instance where a student had a fever, but Parker said more often than not those turned out to be “false positives” from things like car heaters.
“We’d have them stand out for a second, double-check and then everything’s fine,” he said.
New KDE guidelines have also decreased the recommended social distancing from 6 feet to 3 feet. However, this is something Parker said was near impossible for SCS to maintain once in-person learning resume, regardless of the recommendation.
“We’ve been crystal clear from the beginning that 6 feet would be impossible if we were trying to have in-person school,” he said. “When we can do 6 feet, we were going to 6 feet. But there were a lot of opportunities where it didn’t exist. So, we did the best we could with distance. To change to 3 feet, it just means there are places where 6 feet we weren’t meeting, but now that’s it 3, we’re more compliant with it. But it hasn’t really impacted anything as far as day to day.”
This is because schools only have a certain amount of space that could not always accommodate the recommended 6 feet of social distance between students, especially in classrooms.
“Our data does continue to support there are things, such as social distance, where we did the best we cold in those cases,” Parker said. “But we were fully prepared if the data found out it was supporting a bad decision to change course, but we never saw that. We didn’t believe that going in it that it was going to be a problem.”
Parker added that SCS communicates with Dr. Crystal Miller, health director at WEDCO, on a regular basis to discuss every changing step and measure taking place.
Still, Parker said he has some fears about the easing of restrictions because he does not want the meaning behind it to be misinterpreted.
“I’m a little bit nervous because of the fact that there are still things we need to be very diligent on, and I’m worried that people will maybe misinterpret the message and they won’t be as serious about some of the things we’re still needing to do because of some of the things we’re allowed to peel back,” he said. “We’re trying to acknowledge when we can peel back things, so people can acknowledge the things we don’t peel back are important still and we need to still do them.”
However, just because the temperature checks are being removed and social distancing has been decreased does not mean other restrictions will be removed any time soon.
“There is no question that in-person instruction is best for students,” said Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub. “Safety protocols like universal masking are making a difference and will continue in our district so that we can keep schools open. We will continue to work hand-in-hand with local health officials to follow best practices that ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff.”
Masks in particular are not expected go away any time soon, despite approximately 1,500 teachers being fully vaccinated.
“If you include employees and students, 90 percent of our school buildings are going to be not eligible for vaccination once school starts, even next year,” Parker said. “So, likely, we’re going to have to require masks for some time beyond what other local businesses and public require. They might be able to dial back their requirements.”
However, Parker said this makes the easing of restrictions elsewhere more important.
“The thought is we’re going to have to require some things, so we need to be reasonable with what we are requiring,” he said. “When we can peel things back, we need to.”
Recently, SCS also began piloting a program with the help of Toyota to provide bipolar ionization systems on six of its school busses. These systems help prevent the spread of germs that may lead to diseases such as COVID-19 and the flu.
“Basically, it just filters the air,” Parker said. “It helps with flu, it helps with COVID, it helps with a lot of different things. That’s kind of something we were trying to go full filter with our busses on and we couldn’t get full approval to do that (from KDE). We did get approval to pilot it.
“Toyota has really stepped up with that. They came to us and said ‘what are your challenges?’ and we explained busses were one of our challenges, and they said ‘what can we do?’ This solution was put out there. The plan, if the pilot goes well, would be to outfit all of our busses with this technology. What I love about it is the fact that even if coronavirus ceases to exist, it still helps with the flu and it helps with the overall air quality on the bus for a variety of other issues.”
SCS will continue to use its decision matrix, which provides guidance for schools on how to proceed if students are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
“Whoever’s around the child, if it’s a classroom teacher or whatever, whomever that notices anything that they feel like is a little askew,” Parker said. “At that point, if their concern raises to a level that they need to go to the nurse, then at that point the school nurse would make a determination of if they’re symptomatic and then they follow our decision matrix as far as if they need to be away from school.”
Parker said SCS has also adapted to the changing quarantine requirements. Previously, these requirements were much stricter, but with the majority of teachers and staff vaccinated have made the process much easier.
“We have a register of all of our employees that did in fact take the two-dose vaccine, so we can say that they’re fully vaccinated,” he said. “If they’re around someone who tests positive and they have traditionally been captured in a quarantine, they now, if they are 14 days outside of the vaccination and still within 90 days of it, not subject to quarantine.”
