Schools, governments and businesses are scrambling to update mask requirements as the number of COVID cases increases in Scott County, as well as across the state and nation.
Scott County reported 69 confirmed cases of the coronavirus for the entire month of June, but during the week of July 26 - 31 alone, the number of new cases rose to 114. There were two COVID-related deaths in the WEDCO Health District including a 46-year-old Scott County man. Both victims were unvaccinated, health officials said. From Saturday through Wednesday of this week, there has been another 116 new cases in the county, including 35 on Wednesday, bringing the county’s seven-day incident rate to 40. The incident rate is a formula that tracks the number of cases per day factoring in a county’s population.
On Tuesday, WEDCO Health District started tracking the ages of the confirmed cases, and of the 64 confirmed cases announced Tuesday and Wednesday, 14 were under the age of 18, and another 17 are under the age of 40. During that same time frame, the gender breakdown is 25 females and 39 males.
Four new county victims were hospitalized Wednesday, increasing Georgetown Community Hospital’s COVID census to about 20 percent, said Dr. Crystal Miller, public health director for the WEDCO Health District. Of those four hospitalized victims, three were unvaccinated and one had received one shot. The hospital emergency room has been seeing a large influx of COVID-related illnesses, Miller said.
About 86-to-90 percent of the new COVID cases are unvaccinated individuals, Miller said. Because there is no large-scale testing, the majority of these new victims have been identified because they are very ill, she said. That also indicates there is likely a large number of asymptomatic individuals spreading the virus, she said.
WEDCO and Scott County Schools held clinics this week at Scott County and Great Crossing high schools, in addition to offering vaccines each Friday at the Scott County Public Health Department. Fewer 100 vaccinations were given at the school clinics, but several doctors and medical offices have requested additional vaccine doses, so people are getting vaccines there, Miller said.
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky announced this week that masks will be required for its employees and visitors to the plant. Several businesses have made similar announcements while others are recommending masks, but stopping short of requiring them.
Scott County Schools announced Thursday that all students, staff and visitors to its schools will be required to wear a mask inside the buildings and on its buses. This includes students preschool through the 12th grade.
Miller praised the school system’s decision.
“Wearing masks is the only way we can return to school safely,” she said. There has been a mix of reactions from neighboring school systems ranging from requiring masks to “recommending, but not requiring masks.”
“Our decision to mask as we start the year is based upon our own data regarding exposure and quarantines,” stated the Scott County Schools press release. “We will do whatever is necessary to keep students and staff safe and keep our schools open. After the state of school, we will consider other options that may allow for less strenuous masking protocols for those who are fully vaccinated, if supported by local data.”
Area governments are also reviewing options. During the pandemic, the state allowed public agencies to hold their meetings via Zoom, but that exception has expired and is no longer an option for public meetings.
The City of Georgetown has moved its Aug. 9 council meeting to a conference room at the Scott County Public Library to allow social distancing. Several council members have said they have medical issues and are concerned about the virus, while several other council members have been vocal against masks and have not had vaccinations. That has placed Mayor Tom Prather in a quandary as he approaches upcoming meetings.
“I have asked the question,” Prather said of approaching council members about mask requirements. “There is not enough room (to social distance) in council chambers, so we have reserved room at the library.
“I am considering mandating masks as several council members have expressed concerns. We’re very concerned, and we are exploring our options.”
Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington is issuing a recommendation for masks inside the Scott County Courthouse, and of the magistrates members during meetings of the fiscal court. He said he was not ready to issue a mask mandate.
