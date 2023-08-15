With less than a week away from the start of school, the Scott County Schools system is scrambling to fill vital positions.
On Aug. 7 — nine days from the first day of school on Aug. 16 — the school system had almost 100 positions still unfilled.
“We’ll fill most, if not all the positions by the start of school,” said Superintendent Billy Parker. “But that’s a lot with the start of school just days away.”
Among the vacancies are 18 classroom positions, and 11 special education positions. The school system has already filled 33 classroom slots with emergency certified teaching positions, a number that almost doubles what the school system hired just a couple years ago. People with emergency certified certificates have a bachelor’s degree, but not for teaching or in the instruction course they have been placed.
Burnout, low salaries, violence at schools nationwide, lack of support and increasing political pressures to ban books and influence instructions are among factors creating a nationwide teaching shortage. A 2022 Gallop Poll showed teaching was the top profession for burnout with 55 percent of educations indicating they are getting ready to leave the profession.
Teaching is not the only position going unfilled. In Scott County, as of Aug. 7, 19 food service aides, seven bus drivers and seven custodian positions were open. In addition, there are five “other” certified, 19 classified special education aides and nine “other classified aides,” positions open, according to statistics from the school system.
Finding enough bus drivers has begin especially difficult in recent years. Parker and other administrators have been known to drive a bus in years past when a vacancy occurred.
In Jefferson County, the bus driver shortage was so severe that school system hired an outside firm to create new longer routes so fewer drivers would be needed. During the first day of school some students were left at school for long periods of time, and news reports stated the last child was returned hour shortly before 11 p.m. As a result, school was cancelled for several days as the school system attempted to work out the problems.