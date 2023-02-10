At one time it was unusual for Scott County Schools to have five teacher vacancies districtwide, said Superintendent Billy Parker.
Today, it is not unusual to have that many teacher vacancies in a single school.
“Scott County is not immune to the workforce shortage across the state in public education and many other sectors,” Parker said. “Right now, we have six certified teacher openings. I cannot recall a time that we have ever had this many teacher positions vacant during the school year.
“But, current teacher vacancies do not tell the full story. When I was a principal a decade ago, I had over 175 applicants for an elementary teacher position. Right now, the applicant pool for a certified teacher position can be counted on one hand.”
The problem is statewide and growing. Kentucky’s teacher turnover rate is above the national average, state Education Commissioner Jason Glass told lawmakers Tuesday.
On their first day back in session after a recess, the House Education Committee tackled the teacher shortage. Although no bills have been introduced, committee chair James Tipton said he’s working on a legislative package that will be ready soon to address the challenges of recruiting and retaining educators in Kentucky’s public schools.
The turnover rate — or the percentage of teachers that do not return to schools or new teachers who leave before the end of the school year — has grown from 17 percent in 2017-18 to 20.4 percent for the 2021-22 school year, Glass said.
The national benchmark is around 15 percent or 16 percent turnover, Glass said.
Kentucky lawmakers on the House Education on Tuesday heard from and school officials say there are a multitude of reasons why teachers are leaving the profession, but those reasons depend on who you ask.
State representatives on the House Education Committee marked the beginning of the second part of the 2023 General Assembly with questions about the state’s teacher shortage. Education officials on the agenda included Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner Jason Glass, who discussed with the committee what Kentucky’s shortage looks like and how school districts are responding to it.
“If we work on increasing total compensation, support for our educators and respect for educators, I believe we can begin turning the tide on this difficult issue,” Glass said. “I also think that we have to be clear eyed about the magnitude of the challenges that we face.”
The number of teachers joining the profession in Kentucky is fairly stable, Glass said. In the 2020-21 school year, more than 1,600 completed the traditional pathway into teaching and more than 570 completed the alternative pathway.
Factors influencing teachers to leave the profession include pay, support and respect, Glass said. The solution requires a multi-year effort that meets the scale of the problem, he said.
Scott County, like most school districts, has turned to hiring more individuals with emergency certifications to help address the problem.
“The emergency certification process masks the severity of the current situation,” Parker said. “ We have 16 teachers that are considered emergency certified.
“Technically they are certified but this certification is as the name suggests, based on an emergent need and expires after one year. An emergency certified teacher could be a retired teacher that is teaching a content area outside of their area of certification or someone who has a bachelor’s degree in a field other than education.”
An effort to encourage high school seniors to enter the education field is under way, he said.
“We are working through final plans to offer a financial incentive for students to complete our Teaching and Learning pathway and return to SCS to teach,” Parker said. “More comprehensive details regarding this plan will be released soon.
“Given the scope of the workforce shortages, any plans to address this issue must be multi-faceted. Compensation is always an important topic for consideration. School funding is based on student attendance which is down by more than 2 percent. This is another factor that requires thoughtful attention. I also support HB32 that should provide some relief for classified roles like bus drivers and custodians.
Some Education Committee members questioned whether pay is driving teachers from the profession. Some also blamed safety concerns, a “woke political agenda” and policies respecting transgender and nonbinary students.
Rep. Russell Webber, R-Shepherdsville, said he has heard from teachers who complain of a lack of support from the state education department for their safety concerns in the classroom. He said teachers told him they were attacked by third graders. Pay was not among the reasons for leaving he heard from the teachers he spoke with, he added. He did not name the schools or the teachers.
House Education Committee Vice Chair Rep. Shane Baker, R-Somerset, pressed Glass about the department’s guidelines on using preferred names and pronouns of students. He referenced a previous comment from Glass about teachers finding another job if they cannot follow a district’s policies on preferred names.
“It was revised a few months ago after we had this conversation, but politics have entered way too much into education,” Baker said. “Education should not be about politics. I think there’s no question about that. Unfortunately, it gets put in there over and over and over.”