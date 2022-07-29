thunderbolt-3-4-1200x630-c-ar1.91.jpg
Google Image

Every student and teacher will be issued a Chromebook computer for individual use to support instruction, announced Scott County Schools Superintendent Billy Parker.

Called the 1:1 Technology Initiative, students in K-12 will receive the computers at the start of the school year, Parker said. Some 10,000-to-12,000 computers will be needed for the school system, and all summer school technology instructors have been preparing them for the upcoming school system, he said.

