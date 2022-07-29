Every student and teacher will be issued a Chromebook computer for individual use to support instruction, announced Scott County Schools Superintendent Billy Parker.
Called the 1:1 Technology Initiative, students in K-12 will receive the computers at the start of the school year, Parker said. Some 10,000-to-12,000 computers will be needed for the school system, and all summer school technology instructors have been preparing them for the upcoming school system, he said.
“Technology is an essential component of classroom instruction and is a powerful tool for our students,” Parker said. “Providing a dedicated device to each student is a dream come true for me as superintendent and has been a long-term goal for our board of education.”
The school system was able to purchase the computers due to a $2 million federal grant provided because of the pandemic. The grant however, is a one-time event, so the school system is asking for an annual technology fee to support and sustain the program. The plan is for the computers to remain with the students throughout their school career. Students in grades K-5 will pay $15, while grades 6-12 will pay $30. The fee covers repairs and is in addition to other school or classroom fees. Students may take the computers home for an additional $5 for K-5, and $20 for grades 6-12 grades in addition to the basic fee.
The computers will be assigned individually to each student and it will be the responsibility of the student to make sure it is in working order and charged for the classroom. Each student will be required to complete a lesson in digital citizenship. Individual student-owned devices will no longer be allowed to be used in the classroom.
School board member Stephanie Powers is among board members who frequently advocated for computers in the classroom.
“The 1:1 Technology Initiative helps us join the ranks of our neighboring districts who implanted similar plans over 10-15 years ago,” Powers said. “During the pandemic, our schools tried to provide as many devices as possible to students for virtual learning. If we only had this initiative before, it would have considerably lightened the weight of going virtual.”
Many students used their own computers or smartphones, but even that created issues and challenges within the classroom, Powers said.
“With the variety of all different kinds of personal technology used in the class, this made it difficult for teachers and students alike,” she said. “For example, composing a writing assignment on a tablet or phone can be difficult and limits the types of activities a teacher can provide to their students based on the assortment of devices in the room.
“It is difficult for staff to help students problem-solve any technical issues that can occur due to different programs work differently with different operating systems. To have everyone in the classroom working from one type of device allows staff to help students solve technology issues they may face because of the familiarity with the equipment the board provides. This also allows our building technology technicians to better support the staff with repairs and troubleshooting. It also ensures that student technology is always up to date, by allowing updates from the district level to be pushed out as the latest software updates become available.”
Teachers will monitor student activity while they are in the school building, inappropriate websites will be blocked and the number of tabs open during a instruction will be limited to reduce distractions and cheating. Alerts have been installed so teachers will know if a student is researching a self-harm site, and at any point school officials can review student history in the event of school bullying or student discipline issues.
Some parents have already pushed back against the changes associated with the program, but they are necessary, Powers said.
“We understand this is an added cost for families in what we know is a challenging time,” she said. “The initial money received to pay for the devices is only enough to establish the 1:1 initiative, not keep it ongoing. As much as we would prefer to provide devices for students free of charge with no required fee, it simply is not possible. The costs associated with providing the devices , maintenance, and regularly refreshing the devices on a four-year rotation requires that we need parent help.
“The required fee will not cover all of the costs, but it helps supplement the funds we have budgeted as a district to keep the program evolving.”
The county-wide broadband project led by the Scott County Fiscal Court and Spectrum has been a big part of moving this project forward, Parker said.
“Until the fiscal court’s broadband project, we knew there were large pockets of Scott County that did not have Internet services,” Parker said. “Now, thanks to the broadband project, every home in Scott County will have Internet service within two years. That was a significant factor in moving forward.”
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.