Immediately following fall break, Scott County Schools will begin its Test to Stay program, allowing students and staff to remain in school if they are quarantined, but not positive for COVID-19.
Test to Stay programs are being utilized in many states nationwide as school officials work to maintain in-person classes even as recent surges of COVID-19 continue.
Scott County has partnered with Mako Medical to administer the program, which is voluntary, but requires a consent form. Mako Medical was selected by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, and the program will be paid for with federal dollars.
“Research shows regular weekly testing of students and educators reduces the spread of COVID-19 in schools by 50 percent,” said Ryan Nibert, regional executive, Mako Medical. “We all want to keep our schools safe and have peace of mind as we return to large group activities.”
Mako Medical has contracted with several states, including Georgia and parts of West Virginia to manage Test to Stay programs.
In Scott County, students, teachers and staff who are exposed to COVID-19, but not positive, will have a daily rapid test in order to be able to participate in school and school-related activities. There is no cost, but parental consent is required for anyone under the age of 18. Each school will have a testing site and participants should report to their school of attendance during the first testing window offered after learning of the quarantine. Parents must bring students to the first test and complete consent paperwork online before arrival or by hard copy at the school testing site. The link including consent forms, testing times and a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) can be found here: http://www.scott.kyschools.us/news/sctesttostayprogram.
COVID-19 tests will be offered Monday-Friday on school days.
Following the initial test, the participant (student, teacher or staff) will report to the testing location immediately upon entering the school to complete the daily COVID-19 test for the duration of the quarantine. After the test on the first day, students may ride the bus to school and parents do not have to be present.
Staff members without an assigned school should report to Elkhorn Crossing School. Bus drivers/monitors may report to last morning drop off point to test. Scott County Preschool should report to he most convenient location.
If parents choose not to allow their child to participate in the Test to Stay program, the student may not attend school or school-related activities in person during the quarantine period. Quarantined staff members who choose not to participate in Test to Stay must use personal leave time to cover days missed.
If a staff member or student became aware of the need to quarantine over fall break, they may report to their school during the testing window Monday, Oct. 11 to participate in the Test to Stay program. Consent forms must be completed and parents must be present for the first test.
