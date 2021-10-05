Alvin Edwards receives his mail and hangs his hat in Dallas, Texas. His vocation as a long-haul truck driver takes him all around the country, as it did Sept. 24 on a highway run from South Carolina to Indiana.
Make no mistake, however: after his quick thinking and actions that night, and the resulting hero’s welcome a week later, he is forever one of us here in Georgetown, Kentucky.
Edwards, the eyewitness credited with stopping and evacuating a bus carrying Scott County High School football players after it caught fire on Interstate 75, was invited back with his family to reap some of the rewards for that meritorious service.
“I just came here with intentions to celebrate the victory of getting out of that bus safe,” Edwards said.
Instead, prior to Friday night’s “Battle of the Birds” football game between Scott County and Great Crossing, Edwards received an armload of thank you mementos:
— A key to the city from Mayor Tom Prather;
— An SC football jersey numbered 35, representing the number of lives potentially saved, autographed by the team and presented by assistant coaches and bus passengers Monty McIntyre and Chris Travis;
— A commemorative coin from SCHS Principal Elizabeth Gabehart;
— A joint city/county proclamation from Judge Executive Pat Covington;
— And an official plaque, presented by head coach Jim McKee, recognizing Edwards as a Kentucky Colonel.
“They think I’m a hero. I don’t see it as I’m a hero. I see it as I did what I thought needed to be done, what a man needed to do,” Edwards said. “I was in that position, and I had to do everything in my power to make sure everyone was all right.”
Local companies stepped up to cover airfare, food and lodging for Edwards and his family.
He was the guest of honor at three football events, receiving similar standing ovations and countless handshakes and pats on the back Saturday at Scott County Youth Football and Georgetown College.
It was a celebratory weekend, but one that could have seen a community reeling from unspeakable tragedy if Edwards hadn’t answered the call.
He had made a wrong turn after stopping for a bite to eat that added nine miles to his trip and was still trying to make up time when he pulled up on the ailing bus, one that departed Frederick Douglass High School after a 35-0 loss only minutes earlier.
“It had a flame, and a trail of fire of maybe six or eight feet long behind the bus. I said, ‘That looks like some type of a fuel fire. It’s leaking.’ And I saw (that it was) a school bus,” Edwards said. “My first thought is, ‘What’s in a school bus? Kids. I’ve got to pull ‘em over. I’ve got to get these kids out of here. This doesn’t look good. It’s not going to end up good.’”
Edwards got the driver’s attention. Once both vehicles were safely in the breakdown lane, he asked the driver for his fire extinguisher and tried to put out the flame.
Instead, it only grew worse. While the bus was moving, Edwards said, the wind pushed the flame toward the back of he bus. Once the bus stopped, so did the breeze, and the fire began burning upward.
“So immediately I was just like, ‘Everybody get out! It’s not going to go out! It’s only going to get worse! Everybody get out!’” Edwards recalled. “They were bummed out from the game, and some of them were sleeping, so it took a lot of hollering to wake everybody up and get them out.”
Edwards said the driver couldn’t get the bus out of gear and remained in his seat with his foot on the brake, hoping to keep it from rolling down the highway.
“He was still on the bus with 15-foot flames coming off the bus. So I went back and said, ‘Hey, this is a not a ship. You don’t have to go down with it.’ In my experience of truck driving, I know if you let off the brake, it’s going to choke and die, I promise you,” Edwards said. “ And it did. I was like, ‘Let’s go!” The tires started popping loud. They were blowing up, exploding because of the heat and the flames.”
After that, Edwards directed the kids back to a grassy area behind the guardrail, where they would be safe from the growing fire or any additional explosions.
He accepted their hugs and handshakes, but the reality of his primary assignment soon set in.
“I was delivering freight, and I just started doing this business,” Edwards said. “I’ve been in this two months, so I’m trying to keep my name reputable and not be late on a load. So I was like, ‘I gotta go. I can’t stick around.’”
That recent career change only underscores just how miraculous it was that Edwards was in the right place at the right time.
And yes, Edwards’ employer showed its appreciation for his heroism by giving him a few days off to recharge his batteries and pay a visit to a community with which he’ll be linked for as long as he lives.
Edwards watched Scott County’s 14-6 win from the sideline, giving the Cardinals a welcome chance to look him in the eyes and thank him properly.
He was back pounding the pavement on Monday.
“It plays back in my head over and over and over, and the only thing I can see is that God looked down and picked somebody that He wanted to handle this job, and I guess He figured I was the one,” Edwards said. “He put me right where I needed to be to take care of what needed to be taken care of.”
Kal Oakes can be reached at sports@news-graphic.com.