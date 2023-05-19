Construction on the new Scott County High School is on schedule to be completed by its original August 2024 deadline, said Dwayne Ellison, assistant superintendent of operations at Scott County Schools. Located near the intersection of Long Lick Road and the bypass extension, ground broke on the new, three-story facility in Aug. 2022.
By October, crews aim to have the exterior walls of the school completed as well as the roof in place to allow work on the interior to continue throughout the winter, said Ellison.
Concrete on the front side of the building, where classrooms are located, is nearly complete.
More concrete is set to be poured on the backside of the building. The school’s athletic complexes are also underway.
“It’s moving really good and moving really fast and they’ve jumped right into the athletic package, which came later,” said Ellison. “So that took an extra few months to try to pull that out, and so they are trying to still pull that through and make the 2024 deadline in August so that we at least have, you know, softball and soccer, those fall sports prepared to go and then maybe, and I don’t know that it will be any slower, but, you know, if it has to be baseball, softball can be a little later with the in the spring.”
In the interior, stairs within the school’s central atrium have been placed and work continues on the numerous technical labs and other facilities.
The project has experienced little issues in attaining materials and other supplies due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Ellison.
“For the most part, we’re not hearing almost anything that they’re having issues getting. The concrete’s rolling,” he said.
The project is being completed by D.W. Wilburn Construction, and Ellison applauded their work ethic and timeliness in constructing the facility.
“They didn’t flinch when we had all the other projects in 2019, in the wettest year on record. And still, they could have asked for almost a year’s worth of rainy days and they never asked for one. We don’t even talk about it anymore,” said Ellison.
The utmost goal of the project is to provide students of Scott County High School with facilities equal with that of Great Crossing.
“That was kind of our driving point, whatever we did: equal or better,” said Ellison.