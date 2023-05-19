Construction on the new Scott County High School is on schedule to be completed by its original August 2024 deadline, said Dwayne Ellison, assistant superintendent of operations at Scott County Schools. Located near the intersection of Long Lick Road and the bypass extension, ground broke on the new, three-story facility in Aug. 2022.

By October, crews aim to have the exterior walls of the school completed as well as the roof in place to allow work on the interior to continue throughout the winter, said Ellison.

