Football players who use their skill and athleticism to make timely plays under the white-hot glare of the stadium lights are routinely hailed as “heroes.”
When athletes take what they have learned in practice and apply it to the letter under the scrutiny of game-night pressure, they are celebrated for showing up “in the right place at the right time.”
Those words weren’t mere hyperbole or sports cliches Friday night, when the quick and precise teamwork of a Good Samaritan, bus driver, coaches and students kept members of the Scott County High School football team safe in a highway emergency.
Fire broke out underneath the left rear of the bus transporting SC defensive players back from a game at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington.
It is believed that several passing motorists attempted to draw the attention of the driver and passengers to no avail before Alvin Edwards, the operator of a semi truck, was able to flag them down and convey the gravity of the situation.
After the driver brought the bus to a stop in the breakdown lane near the fork where I-75 splits from I-64, 21 players, two coaches and the operator had little time to evacuate the bus and dash to a safe distance before the vehicle erupted into flames.
Miraculously, no injuries were reported.
“The outcome of the game doesn’t matter,” Chris Willhite, father of senior defensive back Andrew Willhite, wrote in a Facebook post. “Thankful the players and coaches were able to get off the bus before it caught fire.”
Willhite later learned that his son was the last player to exit the bus before it became fully involved.
“It sinks in a little more,” he said.
In an interview Saturday with LEX18, Edwards said it was only a fateful wrong turn that put him in a position to help the team.
He was awaiting further instructions from his GPS about where to reverse direction when his truck approached the bus closely enough for him to see the eerie, orange glow.
Over the hum of the engines and the night air whipping through the windows, Edwards was able to catch the bus driver’s ears and eyes.
“I said, ‘The bus is on fire. The wheel is on fire. You need to pull the bus over.’ I started hollering, ‘Get off the bus! Get off the bus! It’s not going to go out,’” Edwards told the TV station. “I felt like it was my own kids in there. I just went into protection mode and just had to get them out.”
Once the players escaped to the safety of an adjacent grass field, and it was apparent that the ordeal had its best possible ending, Edwards said players gave him high-fives and slaps on the shoulder and head as if he’d made the play of the game.
It was more like the play of lifetime, and the players’ parents — many of whom said they later demanded the extra embraces that reticent teenage boys are sometimes reluctant to give — will be forever grateful.
“I hugged my boy hard after he was finally in my arms,” said Melissa Valencia, whose sophomore son, Luke, recovered two fumbles in Friday night’s game. “He was worried about the stickers on his helmet that he lost, as per him, ‘I have worked my butt off for those, Mom.’”
The incident took place around 10:50 p.m., less than an hour after the end of Scott County’s 35-0 loss.
Many parents were already home or sitting in the school parking lot waiting to meet the bus and give rides. It’s all part of the post-game ritual that takes place all across America, in every scholastic sport. Participants and their families admittedly take it for granted.
“The phone call you never want to get, but are glad you got,” said Tara Krebs, mother of senior linebacker Isaac Krebs. “‘Mom, our bus is on fire!’ Thanks to the coaches and driver for evacuating everyone safely.”
Sophomore Ben Pearson’s mom, Katie, received a text from Valencia and didn’t envision the actual gravity of the situation.
“I thought, well, there must be some smoke under the hood and they won’t let them back on the bus to get their stuff,” Pearson said. “So thankful God literally sent an angel in the semi driver. So scary, but phones and shoulder pads and backpacks can be replaced.”
In addition to the close quarters and darkness of night, there are other complications to such an emergency after a football game.
Senior linebacker Luke Colvin, for example, was on crutches after sustaining a knee injury in the second half.
“This man, he was God-sent for sure,” Colvin’s mother, Lyndsay DiVine, wrote Saturday on Facebook. “Mr. Edwards (will) forever have a place in Scott County’s heart.”
Willhite pointed out the good fortune that the breakdown occurred near the Mile 118 split of Interstates 64 and 75.
One more mile or two farther northbound, he noted, and the bus would have been in a narrow, two-lane section due to the current road construction, making evacuation much more difficult.
Talk of incidents involving a school bus and pictures of one ablaze are especially poignant in Kentucky.
Two of the worst school bus mass casualties in U.S. history took place in the Bluegrass. Both a 1958 crash in Prestonburg and a 1988 collision involving a drunk driver in Carrollton claimed 27 lives.
The latter tragedy, in particular, spurred action to create more emergency exits and easier egress in case of such an accident.
Harold Dennis, who survived the Carrollton crash with disfiguring burns over much of his body, later played football at the University of Kentucky and is now a motivational speaker, tweeted Saturday that his harrowing experience continues to benefit younger generations.
“Grateful for the legislative changes and safety advancements to Kentucky school buses as a result of our crash 33 years ago,” Dennis wrote. “These advancements likely saved the lives of the young men on this bus.”
The school district continues to investigate the cause of the fire. A mechanical malfunction is suspected.
And the season continues, placed in new, vivid perspective.
Up next for Scott County is none other than its third-annual Battle of the Birds against Great Crossing.
“Beyond grateful for the semi driver who alerted our bus driver to pull over, the bus driver and coach who reacted quickly to get everyone to safety, and the boys for staying calm and helping each other,” said Lori Drumheller, whose son, Kaden, is a sophomore on the team. “The boys said the bus was engulfed in flames less than a minute after they all got off. Suddenly, that loss to Frederick Douglass doesn’t matter one bit.”
