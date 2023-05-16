Cardinal Arts is coming to Bleubird Studio. Scott County High School (SCHS) students will be able to display their visual and performance art free for the community Friday, May 26. The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This is the second year for the event.
“I feel that our job as educators is not only to provide the education, but also the platform to share that education,” said Scott County High School Principal Elizabeth Prather Gabehart. “Anytime that students can have an authentic opportunity to share any of their work, it is highly beneficial.”
Gabehart and Jane Drake Hale, owner of Bleubird Studio, have discussed the impact and opportunity art provides the community and students for some time, Gabehart said.
“The fact that we have such an amazing opportunity right here in our town, allows us to make a real connection between SCHS and the community,” she said.
Hale believes providing an opportunity and a space like this allows for inspiration and nurturing of the arts.
“It’s an elevation of culture,” Hale said. “It’s an elevation of community. That is the visual arts.”
Hale knows this is a special moment for students.
“Some of these students have not been into art galleries,” Hale said. “Some have not been to museums. And then, for them to know what they are painting right then, right now, this is going to go into an art gallery for the public to look at … it gives them a little extra edge to do their best.”
Hale believes this event will go on year after year, and possibly expand with other schools.
Gabehart hopes to see growth as well, she said, as she hopes to highlight vocal music, band, poetry and other displays of artistic talent in the future.
“I think, anytime that the community can be actively involved and see what our students are doing, it is a benefit to everyone,” Gabehart said. “We have so many talented people in Georgetown, and if we can capitalize on their knowledge and their talent to help our students, then the possibilities are endless.”
Parking for the event can be found at Quest Farm or the community may utilize the public bus system if they park downtown.