Cardinal Arts is coming to Bleubird Studio. Scott County High School (SCHS) students will be able to display their visual and performance art free for the community Friday, May 26. The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This is the second year for the event.

“I feel that our job as educators is not only to provide the education, but also the platform to share that education,” said Scott County High School Principal Elizabeth Prather Gabehart. “Anytime that students can have an authentic opportunity to share any of their work, it is highly beneficial.” 

