Wyatt Holbrook, a senior at Scott County High School (SCHS), has been selected as this year’s school valedictorian. According to a Facebook post made by SCHS, Holbrook, the son of Randy and Carrie Patterson, is graduating with a 4.386 grade point average.
Holbrook grew up in Scott County and recalls his earliest memory of high school.
“So, like middle school, I went to Royal Spring and, you know … it’s a smaller school, you kind of got familiar with everybody’s face,” said Holbrook. “You knowing everybody, even if you weren’t friends with them, you at least have seen them around. Going into high school, I remember the one thing I thought about on my first day was like, I don’t know any of these people.”
Holbrook never really thought about becoming valedictorian, but did enjoy that, during high school, he was able to challenge himself through more difficult classes than those he took during middle school, he said.
Holbrook is also a student at Elkhorn Crossing School (ECS), where he is a part of the school’s Law and Justice village.
“That’s an experience that I really enjoyed,” Holbrook said. “And so that, you know, had a big impact on my education … that was about the only place I was at this year, in terms of classes.”
Holbrook is a member of the beta team, the ECS mock trial team, and through a pre-law co-op with the program, he began working with the county attorney.
“We have learned a lot in law and justice (village) about the legal system and stuff, but actually seeing it practiced, you know, several days a week was eye opening, I think,” he said.
Throughout high school, Holbrook became familiar with being a student athlete, participating in basketball, golf, and tennis during the four years, he said. His junior year, Holbrook served as the student assistant of the basketball team.
“We had three different managers, so I was kind of in charge of helping them, you know, just different practice activities, doing that type of stuff because I think one day if I could get my perfect, you know, most favorite job ever would probably be like a college basketball coach or something like that,” he said.
He also works at Bluegrass Engineering, not necessarily as a result of him pursuing a career in the field, but because he wants “to kind of have an idea of different experiences and different jobs, going into college next year,” Holbrook said.
Alongside his position there, Holbrook also has his own landscaping business, and hosts his own podcast, the Kentucky Sports Podcast.
“Me and my friends, so we all like sports and we thought it’d be really cool if we could try to like, get credentialed at different events,” he said. “And so we created just this weekly podcast thing that we did, we did social media, different types of stuff as well.”
Outside of academics and work, Holbrook and his family are members at Central Church, which he describes as “a big part of our family.”
Holbrook sees his parents, sister and friends as being the biggest influence on his success, he said.
His parents have challenged him, but were always happy with his best, Holbrook said. He also said that, even on his worst days, he was “extremely lucky” to come home to a family that were always there for him.
“Because even on my worst days of school coming home and just being able to laugh or hang out with them, it was always something that, as bad as the day could have been, it was always better when I came home, and I know that’s something that a lot of people aren’t lucky enough to say,” Holbrook said.
His sister, who is 22 months younger than him, challenges him as well, but he has “no problem saying she’s better at me at almost everything,” he said.
Being so close in age, the pair can often laugh and talk about the same things, he explained.
“Sometimes it’ll be an argument, just because we’re both so competitive or … because we’re so close, we deal with the same stuff and we don’t see eye to eye, but at the end of the day she’s just as big a factor as anyone,” Holbrook said.
During his education, Holbrook’s biggest struggle was managing school, work and relationships, he said. However, this success inside the classroom, as well as having friends and family that want to spend time with him may be the most rewarding aspect of high school for Holbrook, he said.
“It’s very rewarding at the same time, even though at times, with work and school and all the stuff, it seemed a bit hectic and trying to make time for all those things,” Holbrook said.
His friends, he said, were people he could always lean on no matter what was happening.
When leaving SCHS for the last time, Holbrook is going to miss his teachers and his peers, many of whom he probably won’t get to see as often following graduation, he said.
“And I think school was something that brought us all together no matter what you went home to, no matter what you did after school at the end of the day,” Holbrook said. Five days a week, starting at, you know, 8:30 or nine o’clock, whatever time you’re supposed to be there, everybody came to that one place, you got to interact with them, you talk to them.”
Holbrook will attend the University of Kentucky (UK) in the fall and he expects that the size of the university compared to the schools he has attended in the past will be a shock but something he is also looking forward to, Holbrook said.
“I’ve loved everybody that I’ve gotten to know here and that’s something I always remember, but I also think getting out and exploring different and new things will be beneficial as well,” he said.
According to the SCHS Facebook page, Holbrook has been accepted into UK’s Lewis Honors College, where he will study finance.
Holbrook, alongside other SCHS graduates, walked the stage and receive their diplomas on Saturday, May 27 at Birds Nest Stadium.