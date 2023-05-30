Holbrook

Wyatt Holbrook was named the 2023 Valedictorian for SCHS. Holbrook graduated with a 4.386 GPA. He participated in golf, tennis, and basketball and is a member of BETA Club. Throughout his high school career, he earned 36 college credit through dual credit AP classes.

 Photo Submitted

Wyatt Holbrook, a senior at Scott County High School (SCHS), has been selected as this year’s school valedictorian. According to a Facebook post made by SCHS, Holbrook, the son of Randy and Carrie Patterson, is graduating with a 4.386 grade point average. 

Holbrook grew up in Scott County and recalls his earliest memory of high school. 

Tags

Recommended for you