LEXINGTON VIA ZOOM – The meeting was virtual; the honor couldn’t have been more real.
Confined to his home, surrounded by his family instead of a crowd of colleagues because of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, News-Graphic Publisher Mike Scogin accepted entry into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame Class of 2020. The honor, celebrating its 40th anniversary, is presented annually by the University of Kentucky College of Communication and Information and the School of Journalism and Media.
“I am humbled and appreciative of this award and honored for my name to be mentioned in the same breath with my fellow inductees this year and the previous members of the UK Journalism Hall of Fame,” Scogin said. He joined fellow 2020 inductees Barbara Bailey, Maxine Cheshire, Steve Crump, Ronnie Ellis (posthumous induction), Michael Hedges, Maria Henson, Bruce Johnson (part of the 2019 class but could not participate last year), Rachel Platt, Russ Shain and Jerry Tipton.
Scogin thanked his family — wife Johnna and children James and Kate — for their constant support.
“It is not easy to have a family member as a publisher of a community newspaper,” he said. “They have lost friends, had birthday and vacations interrupted and heard their loved one called names and criticized for all manner of things. Yet, they have always shown love and support and there were days when that was what kept me going. This award belongs to them as much as it belongs to me.”
Scogin has been the News-Graphic’s publisher/editor since July 1994, overseeing the paper’s growth to a multi-weekly publication and, for a time, a daily before moving to its current twice-weekly schedule from the COVID-19 pandemic. Along the way, the News-Graphic has won numerous Kentucky Press Association awards for outstanding journalism, including the General Excellence honor as best multi-weekly in the state.
“I have been fortunate to work with some extraordinary people over the years,” Scogin said. “I learned a long time ago the smart managers hire good people and then stay out of their way. I have had the privilege of working side by side with some incredibly talented people, and they have made me look far better than I deserve.”
Prior to his time in Kentucky, Scogin spent time at newspapers in Alabama, Mississippi and Texas, crediting mentors during his time in the newsrooms.
“I was blessed with three extraordinary journalists who guided me,” Scogin told the audience. “Bob Morrissette was a community newspaper owner/publisher in Alabama who gave me my first newspaper job when I was nine and later encouraged Jim Boone to give me a job when I graduated from college. Mr. Boone has shaped so much of my career, and I have been so blessed to have worked with him.”
Boone, chair of Boone Newspapers Inc., fondly recalled Scogin’s work ethic.
“Mike sought a path to excellence in reporting very early in his career with us,” he said. “He was working in one of our Alabama weeklies, was offered a job in Mobile on the daily. He let us know, and we convinced him he could learn more skills faster on a small daily than on a metro. Mike chose to move to our Natchez daily at that point in career and excelled quickly with much hard work on his part.”
Scogin recounted more to that move.
“Mr. Boone asked what it would take to make me stay,” he said. “I told him I wanted to work for an editor who would challenge me and help me become a better journalist. Be careful what you ask for. Mr. Boone sent me to The Natchez Democrat to work for Jim Morgan. At the time, The Democrat had just been named the best small daily in the United States and the standards were high. Jim and I clashed often, but there is no one who taught me more about ethics, journalism and courage than Jim Morgan. If I have been a fraction of the newspaper leader that Jim was and is, then I can be proud.”
Morgan credited Scogin’s “raw talent” and “innate traits one seeks in the leader of a community newspaper.”
“Clearly tenacious by nature and never afraid to press his point of view, Mike excelled first as a reporter, then as an editor and then as a publisher,” Morgan said. “He understood meeting the financial obligations was job one as a publisher, yet he never wavered from the core principles of journalism.”
Kentucky Press Association Executive Director David Thompson agreed.
“Mike ensures local public officials understand and operate by laws governing open meetings and open records and doesn’t shy from calling them out when the situation warrants,” he said. “He makes sure the News-Graphic is fair and complete in its coverage of these events and isn’t afraid of stepping on toes to make sure government officials and agencies operate above board.”
That includes pushing the News-Graphic into new areas of technology.
“Mike has been forward thinking in numerous aspects,” Thompson said, listing the News-Graphic’s social media accounts and breaking news alerts for weather/school closings.
James Scogin, a video/photographer at the News-Graphic, credited his dad for changing with the new media.
“In his time as Georgetown’s publisher, he has seen the industry shift several times,” the younger Scogin said. “The internet became a way of life, and as an industry we had to adapt and are still adapting. But (Scogin) has always been an innovative thinker.”
“In short, Mike Scogin exemplifies the values that all of us who publish community newspapers should hold,” added Steve Stewart, president/publisher of Frankfort News Media.
Scogin concluded his acceptance by reminding the field of journalists about the importance of the work they do daily.
“I want to say that journalism matters,” he said. “We live in a time when good journalism is often criticized, called fake news and unappreciated. But good journalism matters. The truth matters. So what we do as journalists matters. I am proud to be a journalist and I have always felt it was my calling. This nation, this world, needs good journalists, perhaps more than ever before. So, if you ever have doubts, let me assure you being a journalist is an honor, a privilege, but it is also an awesome responsibility.
“But good journalism will always matter.”