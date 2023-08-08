Publisher Mike Scogin has been named to Editor and Publisher’s “20 over 50” list.
Scogin received a congratulatory email from the magazine that calls itself, “the authoritative voice of #NewsMedia since 1884,” last week.
To those who nominated him he joked, “Thanks. Most people don’t know I am over 50.” He did, however, appreciate the recognition.
“I’m proud of Mike and all he has accomplished, but I’m especially thankful that he makes time for family in the midst of all the hard work that goes into running a newspaper,” said his wife, Johnna Scogin.
Kevin Hall started his professional career with the News-Graphic and now serves in communications with Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.
“It’s an honor to have nominated (Mike) for this award,” Hall said. “He helped shape my journey, and the people of Scott County owe him more than they can possibly imagine for keeping community journalism alive.”
Scogin has been working in the newspaper industry since nine years old, working his way up from sweeping floors at his hometown paper in Atmore, Alabama, The Atmore Advance, to eventually publishing the paper. He has also worked as reporter in Natchez, Mississippi with The Natchez Democrat.
Before moving to Georgetown with his family to take over the News-Graphic in 1994, Scogin published the Alice Echo News in Alice, Texas.
He has served the community of Scott County for nearly 30 years.
Editor and Publisher serves newspapers, broadcast, digital and forms of news publishing, according to its website. E&P publishes a monthly print magazine that is published online and mailed to over 5,000 news publishing executives.
The complete list of winners will be featured in the September issue of E&P.