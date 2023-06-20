Caitlyn Hooks of Eddyville, Kentucky, was crowned Saturday as Miss Scott County Fair pageants held at Lemons Mill Elementary.
The daughter of Chris and Anzie Hooks, Caitlyn is studying to have a career in agriculture. Growing up on her family’s farm, Hooks is no stranger to competing in pageants, she said, having a long list of awards.
In high school, she earned a 4.0 GPA and performed as captain of her cheerleading squad in the 2019 Citrus Bowl during halftime. Last year, she was crowned Miss Western Kentucky State Fair.
“Pageants are my source of confidence,” Hooks said.
She is a current finalist for the 2023 Miss Kentucky USA Teen pageant and now holds the 2023 title of Miss Scott County Fair.
This weekend’s pageant winners also included: Ms. Scott County Fair Champayne Wilson of Nicholasville, Mrs. Scott County Ashley Green of Louisville, Miss Scott County “Modern Woman” Shanna Charles of Zoe, Miss Teen Scott County Fair Madison Day of Richmond, Local Miss Teen Scott County Fair Briella Rodgers of Georgetown, Miss Preteen Scott County Fair Emily Walker of Winchester, Local Miss Scott County Preteen Brooklyn Caudill and Little Miss & Mister Scott County Fair Trinity Nipp from Nicholasville and Clayton Kirkland from Wilmore.
Peyton Blanton, along with her mom Sherma Blanton, directed this year’s pageant.
“I thoroughly enjoyed directing the Miss Scott County Fair Pageants this year with my mom,” Peyton said. “We love pageantry and we’re excited to take on the new role of directing.”
Blanton was happy with the turn out this year, as well.
“We look forward to growing the pageant and continuing to encourage young ladies from our community to participate,” she said.
Pageant Sponsors included:
• Georgetown Kiwanis
• Carriage House
• Cook Studio
• Cravens and Lewis
• All That and More Boutique
• Betsey’s Boutique Shop
• Oh Sew Cute
• Miss Priss
• Peacocks and Pearls Boutique
• Favas
• Queens Magnet
• Mrs Emily’s Pageant Consulting
• Bronzed Brunette Spray Tanning
• Merle Normal
Full List of Pageant Winners:
Little Miss and Mister Scott County
Trinity Nipp from Nicholasville and Clayton Kirkland from Wilmore
Runner up Little Miss and Mister Scott County
Amelia Perez and Oliver Jones from Georgetown
Local Miss Preteen Scott County
Brooklyn Caudill
Miss Preteen Scott County
Emily Walker from Winchester
1st Runner Up Preteen Scott County
Malaysia Adams from Richmond
2nd Runner Up Miss Preteen Scott County
Addie Walter from Frankfort
Local Miss Teen Scott County
Briella Rodgers
Miss Teen Scott County
Madison Day from Richmond
1st Runner Up Miss Teen Scott County
Briella Rodgers
2nd Runner Up Miss Teen Scott County
Jaden Lucas from Mason County
Local Miss Scott County
Sabrina Shrout
1st Runner Up Miss Scott County
Madison Sullivan from Butler
2nd Runner Up Miss Scott County
Alexandria Perry from Owenton
Miss Scott County
Caitlyn Hooks from Eddyville
1st Runner Up of Miss Scott County
Rachel Graves from Sadieville
Ms. Scott County
Champayne Wilson from Nicholasville
Mrs. Scott County
Ashley Green from Louisville
1st Runner Up Mrs. Scott County
Sarah Kirk from Dover
Miss Scott County Modern Woman
Shanna Charles from Zoe KY
1st Runner Up Miss Scott County Modern Woman
Dr. Angela Marie Scifres from Georgetown