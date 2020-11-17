COVID-19 is spreading rapidly through Scott County, just as it is throughout the state and nation.
Since the first of November there have been 240 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Scott County, bringing the county’s total of confirmed cases to 1,465 Monday morning. The weekend’s totals will not be released before press time.
In October, which was another spike month, the total number of new confirmed cases was 333, so November is on a trend to surpass that total. The county death toll remains at 22, but the hospitalizations is now at 33.
“Our data is showing it is family members and close contact settings where people are dropping their guard,” said Dr. Crystal Miller, public health director for WEDCO Health District. “It could be with an intimate partner, or where a couple of friends gather to watch a ballgame.”
Scott County remains a red county with an incidence rate of 41 per 100,000, she said.
“This is extremely high risk,” Miller said. “Anything above 25 per 100,000 is high risk. This just shows how quickly this virus is spreading.”
Even though Scott County is in the red alert level, the school system has opted to continue in-person classes through the week. On Monday and Tuesday of next week — Thanksgiving Week— there will be no in-person classes in order to allow the school system to perform a deep cleaning on the buildings.
The data is showing the majority of the confirmed cases in Scott County are not coming from the schools, said Superintendent Kevin Hub.
“We know when kids are in school, they are wearing masks and following safety protocols,” Hub said. “They are safer at school then they might be out in the community.”
According to the school’s database, 66 students have tested positive for the coronavirus and 23 staff members. In addition, some 638 students and 53 staff members have been quarantined for close contact with someone who has tested positive. So far, no one who has been quarantined has later tested positive for COVID-19, Hub said.
COVID-19 confirmed cases and quarantines have begun to take a toll on school staffing, however, so Hub said he was going to reach out to Fayette County Schools —which have elected to continue virtual learning — to see if they may be able to assist with teaching and other staff vacancies.
Hub also defended the data provided regularly by the school, WEDCO and the state.
“The data provided by the schools is accurate, the data provided by WEDCO is accurate and the data provided by the state is accurate,” Hub said. “Even if they don’t always match. We knew early on this would be an issue, but they each reflect different time frames, but I assure you they are all accurate.”
Because of the time involved for contact tracing, which creates a lag time for the state to release its data, WEDCO has started doing an analysis weekly so the school system can make decisions based upon the most current information. WEDCO compiles and releases that information Thursday evening just as the state does.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.