Flightline, the Scott County bred thoroughbred, retired Sunday following an 8 1/4-length victory in the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland.

The 2022 Breeders’ Cup victory capped an undefeated career for the leading Horse of the Year candidate and inspired comparisons to another Central Kentucky thoroughbred legend — Secretariat.  On Sunday, it was announced the four-year-old bay will retire to Lane’s End in Versailles where he will stud.

