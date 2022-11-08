Flightline, the Scott County bred thoroughbred, retired Sunday following an 8 1/4-length victory in the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland.
The 2022 Breeders’ Cup victory capped an undefeated career for the leading Horse of the Year candidate and inspired comparisons to another Central Kentucky thoroughbred legend — Secretariat. On Sunday, it was announced the four-year-old bay will retire to Lane’s End in Versailles where he will stud.
“He’s just that rare horse that happens every 20 or 30 years,” said trainer John Sadler after the race. “One of the best American racehorses we’ve seen in a long, long time. And I’m talking back to Secretariat, Seattle Slew, you go through the list.”
The thoroughbred was injured as a two-year-old and his races were spaced out as a three-and-four-year old due to injuries and Sadler’s discretion. Even so, Flightline met every challenge and all of his victories were by margins of six lengths or more, including the Breeders’ Cup Classic. He won the Pacific Classic by 19 1/4 lengths. Last month the latest version of the World’s Best Rankings rated Flightline a 139, the highest ever awarded to a runner in the dirt.
Flightline foaled on March 14, 2018, at Summer Wind Equine in Georgetown. His sire was Tapit, who was the leading North America sire from 2014 to 2016, His dam, Feathered, is a graded-stakes winning daughter of Indian Charlie. Flightline was purchased for $1 million by Hronis Racings, Siena Farm, West Point Thoroughbreds and Woodford Racing at the 2019 Fasiq-Tipton Yearling Sale. Jane Lyon of Summer Wind Equine retained 25 percent interest in Flightline.
Flightline’s retirement was announced Sunday by Bill Farish of Lane’s End.
“He’s such a rare, rare horse,” said Bill Farish, a co-owner. “The way he does things, you think he can’t do anything more spectacular than he’s already done — and then he goes and does something like he did in the Pacific Classic. He’s a special horse. He’s exciting to be around. It’s fun to watch him do what does.”
Flightline was trained by Sadler at Santa Anita Park in California, which is Sadler’s base.