Scott County Detention Center announced this week it will resume charging a booking or processing fee of $50 to each person brought into the jail.
A Facebook post from the detention center cited offsetting the cost of jail operations and financial accountability for those that use jail services as an explanation for the fee.
“I think it’s fair to expect the ones that are utilizing our services down at the jail to contribute towards the costs associated, and contribute in a greater way than just paying taxes,” said Scott County Jailer Derran Broyles.
Some of the expenses associated with booking inmates include providing sanitized bedding and clothing, hygiene bags, and a chemical sanitizing shower he said.
Most Kentucky jailers stopped charging booking and per diem expense fees late last year when the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled in October that under state regulation only sentencing judges had the authority to impose fees related to jail stays. The ruling was the result of a Clark County case where a man, David Jones, was jailed for 14 months awaiting trial before his charges were dismissed due to lack of evidence. Jones, who had been unable to make bail, was billed over $4,000 for jail booking and per diem expenses, despite the fact that he was never found guilty of a crime.
Since then the Kentucky Legislature has amended the regulation to remove language referencing sentencing judges and to add that expenses shall be waived or reimbursed for any prisoner not convicted of a crime as part of their arrest. The law allows for jailers to adopt, with fiscal court approval, a prisoner fee and expense reimbursement policy which can include an administrative or booking fee, a room and board fee of up to $50 per day, actual charges for medical and dental treatment and reimbursement for country property damage.
Priya Sarathy Jones, National Policy and Campaigns Director for the Fines and Fees Justice Center, a national advocacy organization, said there are similar practices across the country.
“It’s a fairly common practice [although] where it shows up, how it shows up, and what is actually charged varies from state to state,” she said.
These kinds of fees have the biggest impact on low income individuals and communities of color, Jones said.
“As far as we’re concerned, they’re just taxes and they’re trying to charge them on people who have contact with the system, which we know disproportionately who that falls on across the board,” she said. “And so that’s who ends up carrying the weight of these types of fees.”
The fees have a disproportionate impact on people who can’t afford to pay them, Jones said.
“If you do come in contact with the system, and you’re able to pay for whatever is charged against you, then you don’t end up with the sort of litany of collateral consequences that show up for those who can’t pay,” she said.
In many states having unpaid fines or fees that can prevent people from getting a driver’s license, which can affect their ability to get to and from employment or put them back in the system if they are pulled over, Jones said.
Unpaid booking fees from the Scott County Detention Center would not affect one’s ability to get or keep a driver’s license, said Broyles, but they can affect credit.
“If they can’t afford to pay, it’s put on their debt at the jail and after they’re release, they have 30 days to square up. If they haven’t squared it up 30 days post release, then their debt is turned over to a collection agency,” Broyles said.
Scott County has a high rate of success collecting fees with only about 15 to 20 percent of fees going uncollected. Broyles estimates booking fees bring in around $105,000 annually to the jail out of a $4.1 million budget.
The Vera Institute of Justice, another advocacy group, said, “user fees,” which includes booking fees, room and board, commissary revenue and telephone commissions among many other items, account for less than 5 percent of the average jail budget in Kentucky, but in 2019 extracted $24.6 million from some of the state’s poorest residents.
“Advocates and policymakers really need to be examining their use of these fees and eliminating them all together, and funding government fairly and equitably, and the parts of government that are essential should be funded appropriately and paid for by everybody,” said Jones. “There is a growing interest and understanding of both parties on the right and left and across the political spectrum that don’t probably agree on a lot …that this is a regressive form of taxation and that the government should not be charging people fees that come into contact with the criminal legal system.”
While state law states jailers may release prisoners from all or part of their repayment obligation if the jailer believes that the prisoner will be unable to pay the full amount due, Broyles said that’s not the practice in Scott County.
“The only person that gets a waiver is an inmate who is transferred in from another facility for one at our work programs,” Broyles said. In his opinion the $50 fee is not a financial burden for the majority of people that come through the jail, he said.
“I don’t think it’s necessarily right for just the taxpayers here to pay all of that,” said Broyles. “We all pay taxes to our county government, running the jail being part of it, and I think that if someone is utilizing the services of one of the departments…at a greater degree than what the community would normally be utilizing the services for, I think it’s fair that they pay for some of the expense to offset the cost to our county as a whole.”
