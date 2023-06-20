Scott County Fair is underway. Rain is expected throughout the week, according to the Weather Channel.
“Pray for good weather,” said Georgetown Kiwanis President Kevin Reber. “The fair, with the track events we depend on pretty good weather to be able to get people to come out.”
Last year, the fair faced a similar situation with weather, Reber said. But, the weather held off in the evenings.
“We do know for sure the temperature is going to be fantastic for fair weather,” he said.
The fair has been the major event sponsored by Georgetown Kiwanis for the last 50 years, he said.
“It gives a great opportunity for the kids in 4-H to present their livestock,” Reber said. “The county extension office will also have some exhibits there.”
The county fair is a fundraiser for Kiwanis to give back to the community in hosting other events or providing needs for others in the community, he said.
“The fair is just something that brings the community together,” Reber said. “It kind of connects everyone.”
Over the weekend several turned out at Lemons Mill Elementary for pageants with Peyton and Sharma Blanton taking the reins as directors this year.
“We had an excellent turn out for our first year,” Peyton said. “I thoroughly enjoyed directing the Miss Scott County Fair pageants with my mom.”
Events for the week begin at 8:30 a.m. and go on until after 7 p.m. Friday. Tuesday through Thursday there is a $10 entry fee and Friday is $15. Activities include rabbit, sheep, horse, goat, swine, cattle and poultry shows; tractor pulls, drag racing, off-road and burnout contests; and exhibit hall shows.
Liz Goble has been involved with her family in many aspects of the fair for more than 20 years, she said. She primarily has been a part of the horse show.
“Last year was a great success,” Goble said. “It was a really good, fun show.”
This year may bring rain, so some classes may not be happening, she said.
“The arena is going to be too slick for the speed classes,” Goble said.
Goble is expecting “quite a few” participants for the show.
“This has always been a big event,” she said. “It’s pretty fun for all the horse people around Georgetown.”
There will also be concessions, games and rides. Those will open at 6 p.m. daily, according to the fair schedule.
Through the week rain is expected with the lowest chance being 51 percent on Saturday. The weather channel has a 56 percent chance of rain expected for today, 63 percent on Wednesday, 72 percent on Thursday, and 68 percent expected on Friday.
Temperatures may reach 81 degrees Saturday with Wednesday having the lowest high of the week at 69 degrees.
