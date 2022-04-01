The Scott County Fiscal Court unanimously approved Ordinance 22-02 Solar Energy Systems at their March 24 meeting.
“I really believe this is much needed and it addresses some areas that will protect our community in regards to laying out some regulations and addressing larger scale and smaller scale [solar energy systems] but the concern being the larger scale systems. The one major thing is dealing with them when they’re decommissioned as well, and this ordinance does that for us” said Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington.
The ordinance adds definitions for various sizes of solar energy systems (SES) and outlines requirements for their approval and decommissioning. Existing systems will be grandfathered in, according to planning commission staff. For systems that require a conditional use permit there is an application fee of $150 in addition to required documents, and in some cases a security bond for the cost associated with removal once decommissioned.
The ordinance groups solar energy systems into the following categories:
— Integrated Solar Energy System; where solar materials are incorporated into the building materials;
— Rooftop Solar Energy System; an SES that is mounted to the roof of a house, building, or other structure,
— Ground Mounted System; an SES that is mounted to the ground and does not qualify as an integrated SES. Ground mounted systems are divided into three categories:
— Small scale (less than 2,500 square foot footprint);
— Intermediate scale (footprint of at least 2,500 square feet but less than 10 acres);
— Large Scale (footprint of at least 10 acres.)
Integrated and rooftop systems are permitted in all zones except the downtown historic district where they require a conditional use permit and approval. Small scale SES are permitted in all zones except the historic downtown district where they are permitted as an accessory to a primary structure with a conditional use permit. Intermediate SES are permitted in business and industrial zones and permitted with a conditional use permit in agricultural and residential zones. Large scale SES require a conditional use permit in all instances and are prohibited in C-1 zones and in the downtown historic district.
The ordinance also provides requirements for screening, limits removal of trees, and provides setback requirements.
As part of the CUP process applicants will have to provide:
— topographic map;
— conceptual description and site plan;
— a map from the Natural Resources Conservation Service identifying prime farmland and farmland of state importance if in agricultural zones;
— information proving the project will not have a disproportionate burden on low-income communities or communities of color;
— a decommissioning plan prepared by a registered professional engineer (which shall be updated every 3 years);
— proof of adequate insurance.
For ground mounted systems that require a CUP the developer must provide and maintain security sufficient to cover the net costs identified in the Decommissioning Plan. For any ground mounted units that do not require a CUP all structures must be removed within six months of the beginning of decommissioning.
For integrated or rooftop SES on properties located with a historic district or properties listed or eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places, the proposed installation must be coordinated with any review required by the Zoning Ordinance for exterior renovations or additions.
A full-text copy of Ordinance 22-02 will be available for public inspection in the office of County Judge/Executive, Scott County Courthouse, Monday through Friday during the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
