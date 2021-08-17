Construction of a new building on Betsy Way to house the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and a branch of the Scott County Clerk’s office took a step forward Friday.
The Scott County Fiscal Court studied a proposal for such a building during its regular meeting.
Architect Mike Carroll said a study was done to see if the sheriff’s operations and part of the clerk’s office to the existing Scott County Justice Building, but found it would not be very efficient as it would not allow for future growth. Plans are under way to build a new justice center that would house courtrooms, which would free up space inside the existing Justice Building.
A preliminary plan was shown to the magistrates proposing a building almost 23,000 square feet, which would include a drive-through so residents could purchase vehicle tags and pay their property tax bills. The sheriff’s office would be about 16,000 sq. ft. with 2,900 sq. ft. for the clerk’s office and a 3,800 sq. ft. basement for storage and future growth. The main county clerk’s office would remain in the Scott County Courthouse, but this building would be the primary location for the sheriff’s office. The building would be near Great Crossing High School.
The current location for the Scott County Sheriff’s Office off Hamilton Street is about 5,000 sq. ft. so this new building would double if not triple the space they currently have, Carroll said.
“There’s no question this is a real need,” said County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington. “This answers a lot of questions. There’s no reason not to move forward.”
Covington said he liked the idea of having the sheriff’s office near the school, improving security.
The magistrates, Sheriff Tony Hampton and County Clerk Chief Deputy Kenna Portwood discussed various options and needs and Carroll said he would revise the drawings to address the issues brought up in the meeting.
Scott County Property Valuation Administrator Tim Jenkins told the fiscal court the county’s existing real estate values increased 3.95 percent last year, increasing the revenue from the property taxes as much as $100,000 annually for existing real estate, if they maintain the current rate at .062 percent. Jenkins said new revenue growth would likely increase revenue another $100,000 if they maintain the same rate.
Because the county’s real estate value increased, the compensating rate would be .060 percent, which would give the county the same revenue as last year on existing property, but new growth would provide $100,000 in additional revenue, Jenkins said.
The current median assessed value of a Scott County home is $187,100, according to the PVA office. If the county maintains the current rate at .062 percent, the property tax bill on that $187,100 property would increase $3.74 or about $2 per $100,000 of real estate assessed value. Last year’s median assessed value of a Scott County home was $176,500, which would account for the possible increase in the tax bill.
A public hearing on the tax rate will be held during the regular fiscal court meeting on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Scott County Courthouse.
