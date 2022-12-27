The Scott County Fiscal Court passed an ordinance regulating the use of license plate reader cameras by the Scott County Sheriff’s office. The Fiscal Court approved the purchase of license plate reader cameras recently.
The law was written to help balance the legitimate uses of the cameras for law enforcement with the right of citizens to privacy. Concerns about privacy had been raised when the Sheriff’s Office had requested license plate readers at an earlier time, and the new ordinance resolves those concerns, Magistrate Ricky Hostetler said.
“This ordinance gives law enforcement a valuable tool to do what they do, but it also protects from misuse or mission creep over time,” said Magistrate Alvin Lyons.
The ordinance allows the use of license plate reader cameras to solve crimes and recover stolen vehicles, but images collected can only be stored for 30 days unless they are identified as part of a criminal investigation.
The ordinance prohibits using license plate reader cameras for “traffic violation enforcement, revenue collection, or facial recognition.” The ordinance also prohibits capturing images of pedestrians with license plate readers.