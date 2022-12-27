The Scott County Fiscal Court passed an ordinance regulating the use of license plate reader cameras by the Scott County Sheriff’s office. The Fiscal Court approved the purchase of license plate reader cameras recently. 

The law was written to help balance the legitimate uses of the cameras for law enforcement with the right of citizens to privacy. Concerns about privacy had been raised when the Sheriff’s Office had requested license plate readers at an earlier time, and the new ordinance resolves those concerns, Magistrate Ricky Hostetler said.  

